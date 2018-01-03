Caitlyn Jenner Throws Serious Shade At The Kardashians, Reveals Why She Can’t Trust Them

Caitlyn Jenner isn’t done throwing some serious shade at the Kardashian clan just yet. The former Olympian took serious aim at her ex-wife, Kris Jenner, and her famous kids, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian in a new interview where she revealed that she doesn’t speak to them anymore and couldn’t trust them with the news of her transition.

Caitlyn, who confirmed in 2015 that she had transitioned from male to female, opened up about the Kardashians’ role in her transition while speaking to Piers Morgan on his British series, Life Stories, and she didn’t hold back when it came to discussing her former family.

Jenner admitted during the interview, which is set to air on the U.K. on January 4, that she never officially told any of the famous family about her new life before she told the world because she knew they would leak the story to the press.

When asked by Morgan why she didn’t tell Kris, Khloe, Kim, or Kourtney about her life change before unveiling her new self on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine in 2015, Mirror reported that Jenner seemingly confirmed on the show the family often contact the press with stories about them by bluntly replying, “Because I didn’t want them to leak it to the press.”

“Why? It’s none of their business,” Jenner then added of why she chose to keep the news to herself.

Caitlyn then went on to open up about the relationship she has with the Kardashian clan today, admitting that she’s still not speaking to Kris or her daughters, despite the couple being married for around 24 years before they divorced in 2015.

“I just don’t communicate with them like I used to,” the reality star told Piers. “It hurts but it’s not the end of the world. Fortunately I have a lot of children.”

“I really don’t talk to them anymore,” Caitlyn then continued in the new interview, but admitted that she is still in contact with her two biological children with Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner (who’s rumored to be pregnant with her first child), who she claimed are the “only ones I’m really concerned about.”

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

“Although the Kardashians, I spent 23 years of my life carpooling those kids around, raising them, taking care of them,” Caitlyn added.

Jenner’s latest remarks come after months of drama between the star and the Kardashian family. Caitlyn revealed last year that she was “disappointed” by her former wife and stepchildren and hadn’t spoken to them in months.

The two camps haven’t exactly seen eye-to-eye ever since Caitlyn released her tell-all memoir, The Secrets of My Life in April 2017.

In the book, Caitlyn wasn’t exactly complimentary about Kris or their 24-year marriage, causing a war of words between her and her former family members.

Kim has been one of the most vocal when it comes to calling out Jenner, as she’s put her on blast in multiple interviews over the past few months.

One of the most notable talks of their feud came during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show just days after the book was released, where Kardashian said that she felt “there’s no need for a book.”

“Tell your story but just don’t bash other people,” Kim continued when asked by the daytime talk show host what she really thought of Jenner’s memoir. “I just think it’s, like, not tasteful.”

Kim then accused Caitlyn of lying about certain things in the book. “I don’t expect her to be honest about [Kris] now, but it’s just so hurtful. I wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense.”

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories with Caitlyn Jenner is set to air in the U.K. on ITV on January 4.