In a strange twist, former Trump White House senior advisor Steve Bannon turned on Donald Trump Jr., calling his behavior “treasonous” and more. Steve Bannon contributed to a book by Michael Wolff and criticized Donald Trump Jr. for the meeting he took with Russians at Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election. Bannon says that Donald Trump, Jr. will be easily broken in the FBI investigation. Bannon says that instead of taking a meeting with representatives of the Russian government, Trump, Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort should have turned the information over to the FBI at the time.

Steve Bannon Is Attacking Trump After GOP Criticism

It’s unclear what has spurred Steve Bannon to go on the attack, calling out Donald Trump Jr. in particular, but also Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, and Ivanka Trump. But perhaps this attack is in reaction to the Republican party turning on Bannon during the Roy Moore campaign. GOP Representative Pete King went on CNN with Chris Cuomo during the Moore election in Alabama to say that Bannon did not look professional on a national stage.

“He looks like some disheveled drunk who wandered onto the national stage.”

After Roy Moore was defeated by Doug Jones, the Alabama Democratic candidate, Meghan McCain, daughter of John McCain, had a message for Bannon on her show The View.

“S**k it, Bannon.”

CNN says that in Michael Wolff’s new book, Fire and Fury, Steve Bannon called the behavior of Donald Trump Jr. “treasonous.” Bannon said that Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort should have known better than to meet with Russian officials at Trump Tower.

Bannon Is Calling Trump, Kushner, and Manafort Behavior ‘Treasonous’

Bannon says that he is perplexed that between Trump, Kushner, and Manafort, none of them knew that the Trump Tower meeting was a bad idea.

“The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor — with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers. Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad s***, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.”

And Bannon explained to Wolff that in the investigation into the meeting with the Russians it will be easy to break Trump.

“They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV.”

Bannon Is Doubling Down On His Dislike Of Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump, And Kushner

It’s safe to say that by going after Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and even Ivanka Trump, the rift between Steve Bannon and Donald Trump is growing. The Guardian secured a copy of Michael Wolff’s book with the Bannon quotes, and Bannon said he believes the focus of the investigation into Donald Trump and the Kremlin will focus on money-laundering involving Donald Trump, Jr. as a representative for his father Donald Trump and his father’s company.

Bannon intimated that Donald Trump Jr., Kushner, and Manafort were buffoons for holding a meeting with Russian officials in Trump Tower.

“[The meeting should have been held] in a Holiday Inn in Manchester, New Hampshire, with your lawyers who meet with these people. You never see it, you never know it, because you don’t need to … But that’s the brain trust that they had.”

And Bannon has not saved all of his criticism for Donald Trump Jr. as he also has harsh words for Don Jr.’s sister Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, says Politico. Bannon has publicly explained that Jared Kushner is immature and simple.

“[Kushner was] taking meetings with Russians to get additional stuff. This tells you everything about Jared. They were looking for the picture of Hillary Clinton taking the bag of cash from Putin. That’s his maturity level.”

Bannon firmly places the responsibility for the White House leaks in the laps of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, calling Ivanka Trump “queen of the leaks.”