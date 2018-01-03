Jinger Duggar Expecting First Child With Husband Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary back in November. They have been living in Texas since they tied the knot. While Duggar has admitted to missing her home in Arkansas, she has enjoyed married life. Counting On has filmed less of the couple because of the distance, but they do make it back for big events like the weddings and family vacations.

In 2017, Jinger Duggar made headlines for stepping out in pants. She was the first Duggar daughter to break the mold, and she keeps doing it. Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been very open about their beliefs and not being as strict as Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are in their home. One thing that was also different about this couple was that they did not immediately have children. Just weeks after they were married in 2016, rumors began circulating about a baby on the way. Jinger and Jeremy went a whole year of marriage without getting pregnant, and that baffled Duggar fans.

It looks like Duggar fans will finally get their wish in 2018. According to Us Weekly, Jinger Duggar is expecting her first child. Both Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been incredibly vocal about wanting children, and now, they will begin their family. Jinger joins her sister, Joy-Anna Duggar, and sister-in-law, Kendra Caldwell in the pregnancy group. There will be at least three Duggar grandchildren born this year, though a few more may be expected by the end of the year.

Details surrounding Jinger Duggar’s pregnancy were scarce. She confirmed she was expecting, but the due date was not mentioned. Typically, pregnancies aren’t announced until the woman is out of the first trimester, which likely means the baby will be born later this summer. This is exciting news for the couple that has patiently waited for Jinger to get pregnant.

A new season of Counting On will be returning on February 26. This gives fans hope they will see Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo reveal her pregnancy to the family. There is speculation that Duggar may want to move closer to her parents while pregnant and after the baby is born for help. The couple has not yet announced what their plans are, but going forward, they will likely share that information when they are ready.