Blake Shelton Jokes About Teaching Gwen Stefani’s 11-Year-Old Son To Drive In Crazy Video

Blake Shelton isn’t wasting any time in teaching Gwen Stefani’s oldest son how to drive – at least that what he wants fans to believe. The country star got behind the wheel with the 11-year-old in a new video posted to Instagram Stories by Gwen on January 2, which showed the singer’s pickup truck stuck in a field full of frozen mud.

In the clip, Stefani can be seen getting out of another car in the frozen field, where she then asks her boyfriend of two years what happened after seeing that the other car — which appeared to be following them — was stuck.

Shelton then replied by claiming that Kingston “took off like a maniac” in the vehicle, according to the Daily Mail. However, it seems like the “I’ll Name the Dogs” singer was only kidding around when revealing that the 11-year-old was behind the wheel.

“I was teaching Kingston how to drive and he just took off driving like a maniac into the frozen pond,” Blake joked, before Gwen’s son hit back, “I didn’t do that.”

“Can you believe Kingston?” Shelton then quipped as he attempted to cover his tracks after getting the truck stuck in the mud.

The country star then appeared to come clean and seemingly admitted that it was, in fact, him who plowed through the icy field.

“This ain’t the first one we’ve blown through,” the Voice coach said.

Gwen then filmed her boyfriend attempting to free the vehicle from the thick mud as the modern family spent some time in the “Honey Bee” singer’s home state of Oklahoma.

It looks like Blake, fortunately, didn’t stay stuck for too long, as Stefani later shared a video of the two dancing on a frozen lake together while dressed up in matching camo gear as they hung out in the country.

While Shelton hasn’t yet publicly commented on the truck drama that Stefani uploaded to her official Instagram Stories feed for the whole world to see this week, he has been speaking out about his love for the “Used to Love You” singer and how their relationship blossomed from friendship to much more.

In a recent interview with People TV as the couple spent the holidays together, Blake opened up about falling in love with the singer in the wake of their respective divorces after he split with Miranda Lambert and Gwen ended her marriage to Gavin Rossdale back in 2015.

“When we found out what each other were going through, this instant bond that we created, [it’s] unspoken, it’s still there,” Shelton revealed to the outlet in a candid interview about his two year romance with the mom of three, referring to both of their marriages breaking down at the same time.

Adding that he and Stefani have a “unified front,” he added that the thing his girlfriend loves most about their relationship is that they’re best friends and he always has her back.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

“That’s kind of how it started, and it just kept snowballing and snowballing into what it is now, and it just feels like it gets stronger all the time,” Blake added.

The latest gushing between the couple comes after Gwen revealed her and Blake’s big Christmas plans last month, where she joked that her three kids were “spoiled” and had actually been asking for some pretty expensive designer gifts this year.

As for what’s next for Blake, he’s set to return to The Voice for Season 14 in the spring with Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Alicia Keys.