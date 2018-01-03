Salma Hayek Hits Red Carpet In Emerald-Green Gown Just Days After Posting Smoldering Bikini Photo On Instagram

Salma Hayek turned heads just days after posting a smoldering photo on Instagram of her wearing a bikini. The 51-year-old actress dazzled in a full-length emerald-green gown while arriving at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival held in Palm Springs, California. She made a series of poses to flaunt her impressive figure in the stunning dress.

As reported by Metro, Hayek graced the red carpet in a resplendent emerald-green Gucci gown, posing for photographers and modeling the elegant piece at various angles. Some of the various angles, as seen below, reveal the actress in a strapless gown with a pleated skirt that was tied in the middle with a red bow. She also had on white beaded earrings and wore her black hair down parted in the middle.

Salma Hayek is mother to one daughter, Valentina, with husband and French businessman François-Henri Pinault.

Just days prior to the red carpet event Salma attended, she posted a photo on Instagram of her wearing a purple two-piece bikini while spending the holidays on a boat. The image sent social media into a frenzy when they saw the Desperado star’s flawless figure. The image can be seen below the ones of her in the emerald green gown.

Salma Hayek on the red carpet at the annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP Images

Salma Hayek modeling Gucci gown for photographers. Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP Images

Salma Hayek posing for photographers in Gucci gown. Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP Images

Hayek was a powerful voice in speaking out against film mogul Harvey Weinstein regarding sexual harassment and abuse claims that have been brought against him. She penned an essay in the New York Times last month titled, “Harvey Weinstein Is My Monster Too.” In it, she alleged Weinstein abused his power in the movie industry on various projects they worked on together, including Frida. She wrote that Weinstein threatened to kill her if she didn’t keep quiet about his misconduct and warned that he’d halt production of Frida in 2002 if she didn’t perform a full-frontal nude scene. Weinstein’s spokesperson released a statement, saying Salma’s claims of what unfolded is “not accurate” and that there were witnesses present who have a different account of what happened, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Salma Hayek is a feminist and advocate for women. She told The Guardian in a 2015 interview that she believes in fighting for women to make it a better place for them.