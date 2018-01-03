WWE Rumors: Huge Reunion Expected To Happen For 25th Anniversary Of ‘Monday Night Raw’

In just three weeks, WWE will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw with a huge episode from the Barclays Center, and it will include all kinds of special appearances. Some of the biggest names from wrestling’s past and present will appear, and there will likely be a number of surprises as well. With that, rumors are going around that there could also be a major reunion happening to give the show even more of an old-school feeling.

As reported by the official website of WWE, the 25th anniversary episode of Raw will take place on Jan. 22, 2018, from the Barclays Center. A number of huge stars have already been confirmed and announced for the show, but there are bound to be even more by the time the date rolls around.

It’s hard to imagine things getting any bigger than having Kevin Nash, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker on Raw, but WWE is certainly going to try.

There are rumors going around that there will be a lot of other past superstars showing up on this special episode of Raw, and their appearances may be called by an iconic duo. Cageside Seats is reporting that Jerry “The King” Lawler is expecting to reunite with Jim Ross to return to the announce booth for the show.

WWE

Hardcore fans of WWE will be able to hear the announce team that called Raw, SmackDown, and countless pay-per-view events for many years. They are one of the most well-known wrestling announce teams in history, and it seems fitting to have them back for this anniversary.

WWE has yet to confirm this partnering, but it wouldn’t be unexpected for Ross and Lawler to call some of the action again. Good Ol’ JR returned to the company last year around WrestleMania, and it was said then that he would be working a number of special events.

WWE

This could very well be the biggest episode of the year for Team Red, and it is not surprising as superstars from the past and present will collide. It’s going to be interesting to see who really does show up and what rumors end up being true. The 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw will be one for the ages, and it will certainly have an old-school feeling if Jerry “The King” Lawler and Jim Ross are calling it.