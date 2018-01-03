Barbara Walters Reportedly On Her Deathbed, Suffering Memory Loss And Turning Away Friends

Barbara Walters has lived in isolation since the summer of 2016, and close friends are now worried that her health has taken a turn for the worse. The famed reporter has suffered through several different health issues over the years, but her recent bout of isolation has everyone worried that Walters may be on her deathbed.

Walters Shuns Friends

An inside source told Radar Online that Walters doesn’t allow any visitors inside her upscale home in New York City. The 88-year-old has apparently instructed doormen to turn friends away whenever they try to visit. The last time Walters was seen in public was in July of 2016. With Walters’ friends not allowed inside her home, they are starting to worry about her health and fear she may be near the end of the life.

Inside Walters’ Health Struggles

Walters suffers from heart disease and significant hearing loss. There is also evidence that the former reporter has advanced dementia. Late last year, Walters broke a hip and has been confined to a wheelchair ever since.

A close friend of Walters says that she spends most of her day in her library, which has a view of Central Park. She also stares at newspapers for hours on end and relies on staff members to take care of her personal hygiene.

“All she does is go from the bed to her wheelchair and back again. She hasn’t seen her beloved hairdresser or makeup artist, Lori, in over a year. Her house staff washes her hair and pulls it back in a ponytail. The last person who saw her thinks she has Alzheimer’s.”

Is Walters Suffering From Dementia?

According to TMZ, a source claims that Walters doesn’t recognize a lot of things in her home as her memory continues to slip. She only remembers a few pics of her old pet dog, Cha Cha, and Joy Behar’s voice when she comes on television. The two used to co-host The View together. A rep for Walters says that she does not have dementia and is doing just fine.

She hasn’t, however, been spotted in public since 2016, so it’s hard to tell what is really going on behind the scenes. And when it comes to her friends, they are starting to think that Walters may only have a few more months to live.

Friends Want To Say Goodbye

The insider revealed that Walters’ close friends and old colleagues worry that her isolation is making her health problems worse. She reportedly relies on a team of nurses to take care of her and sometimes lashes out at them whenever she is in pain. She is also getting paranoid that her friends want to visit so that they can steal things from her.

The source, however, says that her old pals just want to see her and make sure everything is okay. Sadly, it doesn’t sound like Walters is in any condition to receive visitors.

Although Barbara Walters is turning her friends away, she does receive a weekly visit from one of her personal trainers.