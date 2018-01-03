LuAnn De Lesseps Is Recording Her Own Footage For ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Season 10

LuAnn de Lesseps faced rumors of a potential firing from The Real Housewives of New York City after her shocking arrest in Palm Beach, Florida last month. However, according to a new report, the arrest has actually amped up fans’ interest in the reality star and now, Bravo TV has her filming moments for the show on her cell phone.

While production on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City is reportedly on hiatus at the moment, Bravo TV doesn’t want to miss out on what LuAnn de Lesseps is going through and has enlisted her to document the aftermath of her arrest herself.

“Bravo is NOT filming at the moment but producer have reached out to her and asked that she document what’s going on in her life,” a production insider revealed to Radar Online on January 2. “They need as much home footage as possible to edit Luann and her troubles into the show.”

LuAnn de Lesseps was taken into custody in the wee hours of the morning on Christmas Eve, December 24, after a wild night out the previous evening. As the outlet revealed, the reality star was arrested after being caught trespassing in a hotel room with a mystery man.

During LuAnn de Lesseps’ arrest, she reportedly engaged in a standoff with police as she refused to leave the hotel room before making shocking threats against them as they attempted to cuff her. A short time later, de Lesseps apologized for her behavior, and to anyone she may have offended, on Twitter before confirming she was checking herself into rehab.

LuAnn de Lesseps has plead not guilty to charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, corruption by threat, disorderly intoxication, and resisting officer with violence with the court in Palm Beach, Florida. She’s due back in court on January 25 after the state officially files their charges against her.

A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Dec 15, 2017 at 11:18am PST

Continuing on to Radar Online, the production insider said that despite the rumors of a possible firing, the shocking incident and arrest has actually secured LuAnn de Lesseps’ employment with Bravo TV. As the source explained, the network loves real life drama and this is nothing short of that.

LuAnn de Lesseps and her co-stars, including Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, and Carole Radziwill, began production on The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 at the end of last year.