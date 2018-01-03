Suzanne Somers, 71, Stuns In Sequined Mini-Dress At Gala In Palm Springs

Suzanne Somers stunned while appearing at a gala in Palm Springs on Tuesday night. The 71-year-old actress wore a wore a long-sleeved black-and-gold sequined mini-dress that showed off her long legs. Accompanying the Three’s Company star to the event was her husband, Alan Hamel, 81.

Daily Mail reports that Suzanne Somers and her husband of 40 years joined other stars at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Somers had on a pair of pointy metallic pumps that matched her sparkly mini-dress. She accessorized the look with diamond earrings and a small black-and-white clutch that had her initials engraved in white on the side.

The dress Suzanne had on was a Balmain label. It featured a zebra-striped design with defined shoulders. Daily Mail reveals that this particular dress from Balmain is no longer available, but one just like it can be purchased through Forward by Elyse Walker for $2,356.

Somers has six grandchildren that range that range from 12 to 23 years of age, People reports. The star believes in being healthy and maintains an active lifestyle. Last May, she revealed that she and her husband “have sex every day, sometimes more.” She said it works for them and that their intimate sessions are Hamel’s “daily cardio workout” and it’s a lot more fun than a treadmill.

Suzanne Somers on the red carpet at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP Images

Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP Images

Somers admitted to People that she and her husband haven’t spent a night apart in 37 years. It wasn’t something they planned that way, it’s just an “insatiable desire to be together,” she said. She can’t imagine a night without him, which is rare for any couple to feel. Suzanne went on to say that she and Alan were attracted to each other sexually from the very beginning, but fought like crazy during the 10 years they were dating and living together. After they got married, things calmed down.

In October 2016, Suzanne Somers told Closer Weekly that she wants to “epitomize” what 70 looks like because it’s “sexy.” Her ambition is at full throttle, telling the magazine at the time that she wants to be working in Vegas when she’s 80.