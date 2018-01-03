The premiere of The X-Files Season 11 is only a few hours away and fans are certainly looking forward to seeing their favorite FBI duo investigate more paranormal cases. But what exactly can people expect in The X-Files Season 11, Episode 1? It looks like Fox Mulder and Dana Scully will not be wasting any time in trying to find their son William in “My Struggle III.”

William’s possible disappearance was one of the major mysteries left behind by the Fox show’s 2016 mini-series. In the last few minutes of “My Struggle II,” Dana Scully wonders about her son’s location as she realizes Fox Mulder might be dying. However, William’s whereabouts were not revealed because a gigantic spaceship chose this particular moment to hover over Scully. Luckily, The X-Files Season 11, Episode 1 will offer some hints about what happened in those jaw-dropping moments.

The synopsis for “My Struggle III,” as listed by The Futon Critic, confirms that the new season will kick off with a mind-boggling mystery. The “last event series’ cliffhanger” will immediately be tackled, and William’s worried parents will have something new to worry about in The X-Files Season 11, Episode 1. The description states that “Mulder and Scully learn that they aren’t the only ones desperately searching for their long-lost son.”

But who exactly is joining the hunt for William? There are speculations that the government is also after Mulder and Scully’s son. It is possible that William could be the key to unlocking some of the show’s long-standing mysteries and will ultimately bring the series full circle. Mulder and Scully might learn about William’s importance right away in The X-Files Season 11, Episode 1.

There is much to look forward to in the upcoming season. In addition to Darin Morgan’s return as writer and director of the highly anticipated fourth episode “The Lost Art of Forehead Sweat,” The X-Files Season 11 will also feature fan-favorite Karin Konoval, who had previously played Mrs. Peacock in Season 4’s “Home.” In addition to that, the series is preparing for Dana Scully’s departure.

Gillian Anderson has no plans of returning as Dana Scully after 'The X-Files' Season 11.

Gillian Anderson has already confirmed that The X-Files Season 11 will be her final season as Dana Scully. The actress has previously expressed reluctance to appear in the 11th season but decided that the storyline should get a proper conclusion.

The X-Files Season 11, Episode 1 will air on Fox on January 3.