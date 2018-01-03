‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Scott Admits To Sex With Abby, Graham Returns, And Christian Goes Missing

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, January 3, reveal that Nick (Joshua Morrow) will tell Sharon (Sharon Case) that he hates being the one to tell her, but he witnessed Scott (Daniel Hall) kissing another woman. Sharon wonders if she can trust Nick because he’s never liked Scott, but he promises her that he’s telling the truth. Sharon wants to know who the other woman is, but he refuses to say.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) wonders why her mother is upset. Sharon reveals what Nick told her the day before. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mariah confirms that Nick was telling the truth. Mariah discloses that Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) saw Scott and Abby kissing in the park.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Sharon feels embarrassed. She wonders if they were kissing all over the city and making a fool of her. Mariah apologizes for not coming to her; she didn’t want to ruin her happiness. Sharon and Mariah embrace.

At the penthouse, Nick doesn’t regret telling Sharon about Scott. He wonders how Sharon is handling things, but he decides to wait for her to call him. Nick asks Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to watch the boys since he has a meeting about Chancellor Park. He thinks he will be back before Chelsea’s meeting with Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman).

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Dina (Marla Adams) chases off her third nurse. Jack (Peter Bergman) seems frustrated at his mother, and he wonders if he will ever find a caretaker for her. He decides to take Dina with him to Jabot. When they get to Jabot, he gives her reports to read, and he has a security guard watch her, so she doesn’t wander off.

Jack meets with Lauren, and he confronts her about siding with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) at the board meeting. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Lauren feels he should be available to her during business hours. She adds that she backed him for the Chancellor Industries sale.

During the middle of Jack’s meeting with Lauren, Dina rushes into the office to accuse Lauren of using her body to get Jack, just like her mother did to John (Jerry Douglas). Jack sees his mother out and returns to Lauren. Dina leaves the building and tells her driver she wants to make a stop before going home.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Scott returns home and Sharon tells Mariah it would be best if she gave them some time to talk. Sharon informs Scott she knows about Abby (Melissa Ordway). Scott admits he had sex with Abby, but he doesn’t understand it himself as he can barely stand her. She thought he was a good man but all he is a liar and a cheater.

Scott tells Sharon he loves her and Abby means nothing to him. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon rants that Faith saw him kissing Abby. In a fit of rages, Sharon dumps a bowl of food on his head. Once alone, Scott calls Abby to tell her that Sharon knows and he’s coming to find her.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon updates Mariah that Abby and Scott had sex. Mariah cannot believe that he moved in with her knowing he had cheated.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Abby tells Lily (Christel Khalil) that Nick must have changed his mind about telling Sharon. She admits kissing him at Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) vow renewal was stupid.

Chelsea meets with Lauren, who has Christian and Connor with her. As they talk, Chelsea seems distracted by Abby. Sharon arrives, and Chelsea remarks that Sharon looks upset. Lauren shrugs that maybe her son wised up and broke up with her.

Sharon approaches Abby and tells her she knows everything. Abby tells her it’s over. Sharon raises her voice and calls Abby a spoiled, narcissistic brat. Sharon points out that Abby stole Summer’s (Hunter King) man, too. Abby fires back that Sharon is much worse, she “steals babies.” Sharon slaps her and Abby hits her back. Scott arrives to break up the fight.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) sips on a scotch at the bar and watches the fight between Abby and Sharon. He ponders his next move with the Abbotts.

Chelsea returns to the table and realizes Christian is not there. Scott pushes his mother away, who wants to know what is going on. He needs to talk to Sharon.

Chelsea screams that she can’t find Christian — he is missing!

At the Abbott house, Jack learns that Mrs. Martinez didn’t see Dina come in, but she heard her go upstairs. Jack gives a concerned look.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.