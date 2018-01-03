Don’t Be Fooled By ‘Counting On’ Fake Social Media Accounts: Here Are The Duggar Family’s Real Ones

The Duggars are no strangers to living out their lives in front of the cameras. But when it comes to maintaining social media accounts, the Duggars are pretty strict about their online presence. While there are plenty of fake Duggar profiles on the web, here is a quick look at the Counting On family’s real social media accounts.

Beware Of The Fake Duggars

According to Romper, not all of the Duggars have a social media account. In fact, most of the family members are not allowed on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

These rules fall in line with some of the family’s other conservative beliefs. For instance, most of the women in the family are not allowed to wear pants, must start courtships instead of dating and cannot engage in physical activities prior to marriage.

With that in mind, there are only a select few of the Duggars who are online. The rest are simply fake accounts from people who are posing as members of the family.

Jim Bob And Michelle Duggar

Jim Bob and Michelle’s social media accounts are among the most active in the family. The proud parents often share photos of family gatherings, and they are a good source for getting updates on the rest of the Duggar family. The two maintain a website for all Duggar family members and have accounts on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, all of which have been verified.

Apart from seeing what all of the Duggars are up to, Jim Bob and Michelle use social media as a means of squashing rampant rumors. They are also following all their children’s real accounts, so this is one way you can verify which ones are legit.

Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard

Jill was the first Duggar daughter to get married and have kids and has built up quite the following on Instagram. To date, she has over 1.6 million followers on the platform and regularly shares photos of her family on her account, @jillmdillard. She also has a Twitter account and maintains a family website with her husband.

Duggar son-in-law Derick Dillard attacked fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings on Twitter. TLC dumped him and made it… https://t.co/x5oi56jhUA — Latest.com (@latest_com) November 13, 2017

Jessa Duggar And Ben Seewald

Jessa quickly followed Jill’s footsteps and is more popular on social media. According to Romper, Jessa currently has two million followers on her @jessaseewald Instagram account, where she often shares pics of her life as a stay-at-home mother. Ben has an Instagram account, @ben_seewald, as well but is also on active on Twitter (@BenSeewald).

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger might not have any children, but she is active on social media. In fact, both Jinger and her husband have Instagram and Facebook accounts, and they also maintain a family website. It isn’t known if the couple is on Twitter as their accounts on the platform have not been officially verified.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth

Despite being married, Joy-Anna does not have a social media account of her own. Instead, she shares an Instagram account with her husband, Austin (@austinandjoyforsth). The two have only been active on social media for a couple of months, so they have yet to build a large following.

Christmas date night!???? A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

Josh And Anna Duggar

Josh was the first member of his family to tie the knot and is not active on social media. Ever since his molestation scandal a few years ago, Josh has not updated his Twitter page. His wife has an account on Instagram, but she hasn’t posted on it since 2016.

Josiah Duggar

Josiah opened an account on Instagram in 2015 and has been hit-or-miss with it over the years. Josiah has been active on the platform since this past summer when his relationship with Marjorie Jackson fell apart. He also has a Twitter account, though he rarely uses it.