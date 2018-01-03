Kris Jenner Goes Platinum Blonde And She’s Getting Raves For Youthful Look

Kris Jenner is kicking of 2018 by changing her pixie-cut hair to platinum blonde and she’s getting raves for her youthful look. On January 2, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself on Instagram showing off her new hair color.

“January 2nd back at work here we go!!!” Jenner captioned the image.

Although the mom of five is known for rocking it as a brunette, she opted for a fresh look to start off the new year. Many commenting on her image are amazed at the photo. The 62-year-old never fails to keep her fans intrigued. The image has over 837K likes.

Kim Kardashian has enjoyed being a blonde for a while now, courtesy of hairstylist, Chris Appleton. Maybe her mother decided to ditch the dark hair as well and try the blonde thing for a while, too. Appleton is also the stylist behind Jenner’s blonde pixie, InStyle reports.

International Business Times published what some of the many reactions were to Kris Jenner’s platinum blonde color, and several couldn’t help but think she resembled Kim. One wrote, “We know what Kim is going to look like in the future.” Another added that Kris is “twins with Kim.” If Kim had shorter hair, they may even look identical.

Kris Jenner went blonde in October, but it wasn’t her real hair; she wore a wig and Kim asked her Instagram followers to caption the image. People were commenting how much she looked like Kim then as well.

Kris is getting ready to have even more grandchildren as Kim, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner are about to have babies. Though Kylie hasn’t confirmed her pregnancy, she’s surrounded by rumors that she’s expecting. She’s been absent from recent family photos and was noticeably missing from the annual Christmas card. With speculations rampant that she and boyfriend, Travis Scott, are having a baby, she’s avoiding the spotlight. However, Kylie was at her mother’s Christmas bash and appeared in photos with Khloe that were posted photo booth shots on her Instagram account. Kylie was covered up in a leather jacket at the party, People reports.

Kim has already confirmed that she’s expecting via surrogate and Khloe recently confirmed that she’s pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby.