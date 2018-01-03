Walt Disney World Releases Three Discounts For Spring And Summer 2018 – One Free Quick-Service Meal Offer

It has only been a couple of days since 2018 came around, but people have been waiting for the discounts and Walt Disney World has now delivered. In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Disney dropped three special offers for spring and all the way through summer which offer a variety of savings for guests. Here are all of the details you need to know but act quickly as they will likely go fast.

While most of the country slept, Disney was busy updating its official website with information regarding a number of special offers. All of their current discounts for Walt Disney World vacations had booking windows which closed at the end of Tuesday, Jan. 2, so, this wasn’t totally unexpected.

Here are all of the details you will need to know if you’re looking to book a Walt Disney World vacation or already have one booked for the dates listed below.

Savor Your Summer with This Tempting Offer

As detailed by My Mickey Vacation Travel, this offer is returning for another year and it will give all guests on a reservation one free quick-service meal per person, per night.

Booking Window: Must book by Feb. 11, 2018

Travel Window: May 29 – Aug. 25, 2018

Excluded Resorts:

Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground

The Little Mermaid rooms at Disney’s Art of Animation Resorts

Please note: This is not the “Free Dining” discount in any sense or fashion that guests are normally used to. While it is possible that discount could come out at a later time, this is not it.

Danny Cox

Soak Up Some Sun & Fun – Room-Only

This is the room-only discount that is almost always offered at some point during the year and the official website of WDW had the details listed for it as well. There are a number of more exclusions here, but it’s still great for up to 20 percent off of your room during your vacation stay.

Booking Windows:

Window 1: Book through March 7, 2018

Window 2: Book through April 7, 2018

Travel Window:

Window 1: For stays most nights Feb. 18 – April 14, 2018

Window 2: For stays most nights April 15 – June 10, 2018

Excluded Resorts:

Three-bedroom villas

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas and Bungalows

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – The Little Mermaid Standard Rooms

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Soak Up Some Sun & Fun – Vacation Package

This third and final discount for Walt Disney World is similar to the room-only offer, but the dates are different. With this one, when you turn your reservation into a vacation package and your five-day or more tickets to Park Hopper or Park Hopper Plus, you’ll get one more day added for free.

Booking Windows:

Window 1: Book through March 7, 2018

Window 2: Book through April 7, 2018

Travel Window:

Window 1: For stays most nights Feb. 18 – June 10, 2018

Window 2: For stays most nights April 7 – June 10, 2018

Excluded Resorts:

Three-bedroom villas

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas and Bungalows

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – The Little Mermaid Standard Rooms

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Please note that availability is limited for all of these discounts and the rooms allotted to the offers will book up quickly. Additional limitations could apply and discounts cannot be stacked with any other offers, but you can’t beat some of these deals. For those looking to head to Walt Disney World during the spring or summer of this year, it’s time to find some savings with a free quick-service meal or fun in the sun.