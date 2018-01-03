Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Reportedly Think Spending Time Apart Is Healthy

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux slammed the divorce rumors by going on a romantic getaway. The couple, who have been married for two years, celebrated New Year’s Eve in Cabo, Mexico. However, they were not alone as they were joined by their close friends, including Jen’s Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman and his family.

An insider told PEOPLE that Aniston and Theroux were both very happy and feeling great as they played host to their guests. The two have been separated for quite some time due to work, and it seems that they will continue to see less of each other in 2018 because the 48-year-old actress will be working with Reese Witherspoon for the Apple TV series while the 46-year-old actor will be shooting The Spy Who Dumped Me in Budapest.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux may be living separately for months, but that does not mean that they are getting a divorce. A source revealed that the distance helps the pair appreciate the time they have together even more. This setup has reportedly not hurt their marriage at all. In fact, they think that spending time apart is healthy for their relationship. They have nothing to worry about because they love and respect each other.

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

According to the insider, Jennifer enjoys hanging out with her gal pals including Courteney Cox in Los Angeles when Justin is in New York City. Even when they are together in L.A., they still reportedly hang out with their friends for dinner or invite them over to their home. They allegedly think that spending less time together prolongs their honeymoon.

Unlike most married couple who prefer some alone time, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux seem to enjoy being surrounded by their pals. The Friends star and The Leftovers actor surprised everyone when they celebrated their honeymoon with their famous friends in Bora Bora. According to Hello!, some of the A-listers who attended their post-wedding celebration included Chelsea Handler and Jimmy Kimmel.

During an interview with Extra, Justin explained that he and Jennifer chose to go with some friends for their honeymoon to keep the party going and have fun. He thinks that it was fantastic and really special. Many celebrity couples love packing on the PDA to let their fans know that they are in love with each other, but that doesn’t seem to be the style of Aniston and Theroux.

No wonder the two are always plagued by various rumors because of their unconventional relationship. They had a secret wedding, never had any kids nor talked about having one, and don’t spend much time together. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are both tired of the divorce and pregnancy rumors. The screenwriter told Rhapsody that if the characters that they play in tabloids are real people, then they would definitely need to go to a shrink. The blonde beauty, on the other hand, wrote an op-ed in Huffington Post to express how fed up she is with the rumors and scrutiny.