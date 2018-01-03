’90 Day Fiance’: Molly Filed For Divorce After Luis Packed His Bags In Season 5 Shocker [Report]

90 Day Fiance couple Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez’s explosive fight during an episode in the hit TLC TV show may have already resulted to what fans feared as the 26-year-old admitted on social media that the lingerie entrepreneur has filed for a divorce.

Explosive revelations were at its peak before the end of 2017 in 90 Day Fiance Season 5 especially after Molly confirmed speculations that she and her supposed “fiance” have already been married while filming for the show, the Inquisitr reported earlier.

Now, it seemed like the couple have hit a sharp curve in their relationship as a new report claims that the two may already be headed for a divorce.

According to InTouch Weekly, speculations are now running high that the 26-year-old Dominican Republic native and the 41-year-old mother from Georgia are stepping on the breaks in their relationship after Luis admitted on social media that Molly is filing for divorce.

Apparently, one of his Instagram followers asked for his Snapchat ID but he refused to give it. While it should’ve sounded like something that would make fans think that they are still together, the way he said it had quite the opposite effect.

“@kdagost I can’t give my social media now bc she is divorcing me, and I have to respect now but when she done about that I can give it so.”

According to Starcasm, there is still no record of a divorce filed for 90 Day Fiance couple Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez based on online court records although that doesn’t necessarily mean that they won’t do it especially since they had an explosive argument that led to the Dominican Republic native packing his bags in Episode 11 which caused a wide array of reactions from fans who took to social media to let off some steam.

90 day fiancé had the wildest fight about the dumbest thing lmao all like Molly: you're being immature and you need to step up bc you have kids now

Luis: I just think it's funny how you don't have god in this house — ????????‍♀️ (@avianbones) December 30, 2017

#90DayFiance Luis could be smiling dead in Molly's face saying he wants to kill her.

Molly: I mean i understand why he wants to kill me. He's new in this country and he's never been a dad before. pic.twitter.com/AxMm9Ptm17 — Jemilaa (@UmmJemilah) December 27, 2017

What the heck, Luis?! Stop smiling and laughing during this reunion. Molly should have brought a bible with her to show you she was religious… then she should have beat you with it. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/5F49uYDlez — FatBess (@FatBessMarvin) December 28, 2017

Some of Luis’ Instagram followers, who seemed to know the 26-year-old personally, noted how Luis was portrayed as the bad guy in 90 Day Fiance when he was actually a good guy.

Starcasm further noted how the Double Divas alum wrote a few comments in the same Instagram post where he mentioned the divorce, including one where she wrote “bulls***” and simply tagged him.

At some point, one of them asked her if she was referring to Luis’ claims of the show being fake or of him fooling around with other girls and she responded with what could be a sarcastic or a truthful reply.

“I don’t care about those chics. Maybe one will hang with him tonight while I’m in OKC,” she wrote.

Of course, there is still a chance that Luis was the one who is being sarcastic in his comment as Starcasm noted that he could actually be joking about the whole divorce thing if only to play around with trolls and haters online.

With that said, it is best to take this with a grain of salt and stay tuned for more updates on the 90 Day Fiance couple.