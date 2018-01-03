There is little doubt that Luke Skywalker is the one character that people were looking forward to seeing in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. After all, the Jedi Master only had a brief appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and fans were eager to find out how he would react to Rey offering him his old lightsaber. But why was it so difficult to find Luke although he was just in Ahch-To hanging out with the Porgs? There might be a simple explanation for this, and it was stated quite plainly in Episode VIII.

The entire premise of The Force Awakens was the search for Luke Skywalker. The film was all about the Resistance and the First Order and the race to find the map that leads to the missing Jedi. However, fans also wondered why Force-sensitive people like General Leia Organa and Kylo Ren were unable to locate Luke after all this time. Interestingly, the truth was revealed in Star Wars 8.

In The Last Jedi, Rey’s first lesson required her to reach out to the Force. Luke Skywalker was immediately appalled when the girl allegedly went straight to the Dark Side, but Rey also had her own shocking discovery. She realized that she couldn’t see Luke as she became one with the Force because he had disconnected himself from it. This certainly explains why Leia or Kylo Ren couldn’t find him in the Force as well. However, Luke’s decision to use the Force once again also made it easier for the Force Ghosts to find him in Star Wars 8.

Luke Skywalker ended up using the Force to try and prevent the connection between Rey and Kylo Ren. He later fought Rey, who insisted on reaching out to the former Ben Solo and leave Ahch-To. As soon as Rey is gone, Luke finds himself in the company of Yoda’s Force Ghost. Their exchange made it clear that the two have not communicated in a long time because Luke has not used the Force until the events in Star Wars 8. However, it is possible that both Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi have tried to find him since the destruction of the Jedi temple.

Anakin, Yoda, and Obi-Wan as Force ghosts in ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ Disney and Lucasfilm

But will Luke Skywalker return after Star Wars 8? Fans believe that his Force Ghost could show up in Episode IX to guide Rey as she learns to use the Force more efficiently. There are even speculations that Luke will be more powerful in the sequel because of the strength he displayed in The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is still playing in theaters worldwide.