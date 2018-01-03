Kate Middleton’s Iconic Boots Are Still Going Strong, 14 Years Down The Road

Despite her royal status, Kate Middleton reuses her clothes quite often. Her efforts to maintain normalcy in an otherwise regal life have been applauded by royal watchers. Duchess Kate has been pictured several times repeating outfits, but one item in the royal’s closet has repeatedly been worn out.

Duchess Kate’s trusty boots have intrigued the fashion public quite a bit. According to Cosmopolitan, the royal’s seemingly favorite boots are from Penelope Chilvers. The Duchess of Cambridge has owned the pair for 14 years even before she married Prince William.

The Penelope Chilvers Long Tassel Boots, as they are named on the company’s official website, are made of Spanish leather and vegetable-dyed. The full-leather lined boots are handmade and are made of Goodyear Welted Commando rubber soles.

Duchess Kate chose to buy a brown pair of boots, but they are available in black. There are also mid-calf versions of the boots which come in the same brown and black shades.

The Penelope Chilvers boots are priced at £475 or around USD $646. The retail value of Duchess Kate’s boots might be a bit high for some, but considering how long the boots last, it may be worth it.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Duchess Kate has worn them several times throughout the years, reported Town and Country Magazine. The boots first appeared in 2004 when Kate Middleton sat for a picture at the Game Fair held in Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire. A year later, Ms. Middleton wore the boots again at the Festival of British Eventing in Gatcombe Park, England.

Those boots even traveled to India, Bhutan, and Canada with the Duchess in 2016. Just recently, in 2017, Duchess Kate has worn them while visiting a local farm and spending the day an at elementary school in the UK.

Besides being fashionably versatile, Kate Middleton’s boots certainly seem sturdy. Throughout the years, little to no marks of age have been seen on the boots. Based the boots good condition, Kate Middleton seems to have learned a thing or two from Princess Anne about preserving clothing. According to Express, some items in the Princess Royal’s closet date back decades, but all of them are in pristine condition.

Princess Anne’s clothes are kept in a temperature-controlled room. Each outfit is planned out, including the accessories that the Princess will wear. After the look is put together, they are dust-wrapped and cataloged, reported Daily Mail.

Duchess Kate may not go through the same process as Princess Anna but does seem to have her way of keeping her clothes in excellent condition, like her boots.