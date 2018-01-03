White House Says Donald Trump’s Secret Golf Sessions Make Him A Better President: ‘It Pushed Political Agenda’

President Donald Trump has always been the subject of criticism for his frequent visits to his golf courses. However, the White House claimed recently that his golf sessions are for a good cause.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters at a press briefing that Trump’s golfing habits are actually beneficial. The president’s love for golf is allegedly helping in many ways than one would expect.

According to Sanders, Trump’s visits to his golf courses actually “furthered his political agenda”. When asked about the president’s biggest accomplishment on the links, the press secretary explained that it provided him “key face time to lobby lawmakers.”

Sanders pointed out that Trump’s golfing habits actually helped him develop “deeper and better relationships with members of Congress,” which pushed his political agenda faster.

“In which those relationships have helped push forward the president’s agenda, specifically when it comes to helping get the tax reform and tax cuts passed.”

Although the White House usually does not give specific details about whether Trump is golfing and with whom, Sanders claimed that he has played with a number of senators and used the opportunity to “accomplish” his agenda.

Among the officials that Trump played golf with include Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, Rand Paul, Bob Corker and David Perdue.

President Donald Trump has always been criticized for his golfing habits. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Trump’s secretive golf sessions are reportedly a far cry from former President Barack Obama’s term when they would consistently name his golf partners.

But Sanders claimed that the White House is not skittish about Trump’s frequent golf visits. The press secretary even suggested that the press might be the one who has an issue with the president’s time on the links.

She added that Trump is “extremely proud” of his accomplishments last year and even called it “one of the most successful first years in office.”

“It was probably one of the most successful first years in office ― passed major legislation, reworked the court system and got a Supreme Court justice nominated and approved and on the bench in the first year. A booming economy, massive gains against the war on ISIS.”

The White House claims that Trump’s golf visits are actually helping him in his political agenda. Elsa / Getty Images

Meanwhile, CNN reported that Trump has already visited his golf courses 92 times as president. On Christmas Day, the president took to Twitter and declared that after the holiday, he will be getting “back to work in order to Make America Great Again.”

I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

However, reports claimed that Trump has been spotted on his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida for seven days in a row. The president even went as far as blocking the cameras from taking videos of him golfing using a large truck.