‘Little People, Big World’ Mom Amy Roloff Sparks Engagement Rumors With Mystery Ring On Christmas Photo

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff might have shared her Christmas greeting on Instagram for more reasons than mere well-wishes for the Yuletide season. Fans of TLC personality speculate whether she and boyfriend, Chris Marek, are already engaged.

Engagement rumors are now swirling around the Little People star after she shared an interesting photo on Christmas where she cuddled with her beau, Radar Online reported.

According to the outlet, speculations that the two have decided to take their relationship to the next level emerged after she posted the photo on Instagram, wishing her more than 500,000 followers a “very merry Merry Christmas.”

“I hope your heart is filled with joy and love and you have a wonderful time with family, friends and loved ones. I’m rejoicing in the blessings in God’s gift that was given to us all on that Christmas day! From our family to you – much love, happiness and blessings and a Merry Christmas to you all,” she wrote.

Interestingly, she already considers Chris Marek as part of her “family” in the greeting while wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring, making fans wonder whether her post on the photo- and video-sharing platform was an announcement that she is ready to get married to him.

After posting this, her followers went into a slurry of comments that vary from speculation to assumption as they believe that the 53-year-old Little People star is indeed announcing her engagement.

“Is that an engagement ring?” one asked while another said, “Congrats on the engagement.”

Others noted how she looked genuinely happy with her new man and that they looked truly blissful together.

“Merry Christmas you both look happy together,” a fan chimed in.

“Just look at that grin of true happiness! So happy for you and your future, Mrs. @amyjroloff!! Happy New Year!”

Hollywood Gossip noted that the couple had been together for most of 2017 and their love have obviously become more intense during the latter part of the year based on her posts on social media.

The outlet also noted that the Little People, Big World star hasn’t let a handful of critics to dissuade her from her second shot at love, which she dubbed as her “second act” following the end of her marriage to Matt Roloff.

Based on Radar’s report, the two met through common friends and have been dating for more than a year since. In January 2017, the outlet reported about Amy and Chris becoming “official” and even got the Little People, Big World star’s new man to speak about their relationship.

“We’re officially dating, yes,” Marek said at the time, revealing that he already met almost everyone in the entire Roloff family.

“It’s been fun! Amy and I are getting along great.”

Her divorce with Little People patriarch Matt Roloff was finalized in May 2016 and the 55-year-old TLC personality has since moved on with his longtime assistant Caryn Chandler, so it may be high time for the couple to take their relationship up a notch.

Of course, it is best to take these engagement rumors with a grain of salt as Little People, Big World’s Amy Roloff and her beau, Chris Marek, have yet to make any statement about it.