Chip And Joanna Gaines Are Pregnant!

Chip and Joanna Gaines have kicked off the new year by sharing some wonderful news with their millions of followers. On Tuesday night, Chip posted an adorable photo on his Instagram page showing off Joanna’s baby bump, as she placed her hand on his enlarged belly he was forcing out. Just in case anyone was confused at the photo, Chip confirmed in the caption that they are indeed expecting their fifth child.

The Fixer Upper couple are already parents to Drake (12), Ella (11), Duke (9), and Emmie Kay (7), and will be growing by one more! There’s no word yet on the sex of the baby, or when Joanna is due. The 39-year-old mother has not announced anything on her social media platforms so far but is expected to do so within the next 24 hours.

Loyal Gaines family fans are flooding the Instagram photo with their congratulations and well wishes. “Gaines party of 7,” Chip quipped in the caption, which has fans going absolutely wild. In under half hour, the pregnancy announcement photo has over 250,00 likes and 20,000 comments.

Chip was hinting at big news on his Twitter account earlier in the evening, by showing a video collaboration of he and Joanna chanting “number five” over and over again. He promised there would be some “BIG news” when tonight’s Fixer Upper episode aired and definitely delivered.

The father’s Twitter pregnancy announcement was a little different than his short and sweet Instagram post but gave fans a little more detail on how things went down. According to Chip, the folk duo Johnnyswim was playing in Waco a few months and he and Jo attended the concert which was very romantic. As they say, one thing led to another and now they are expecting number five.

HGTV congratulated the pair on their Twitter account and said they couldn’t wait to meet the newest Gaines family member. The popular home renovation channel joins the thousands of fans who are already waiting in line to meet the new bundle of joy.

Fixer Upper is currently in its final season, as the couple announced they would be leaving the show in September of last year. According to their blog (via People), Chip and Joanna claimed it was an extremely difficult decision to walk away from their show, but were confident it was the right decision.

To see more of Chip, Joanna, Drake, Ella, Duke, and Emmie Kay, watch the final season of Fixer Upper on HGTV every Tuesday night at 9 p.m.