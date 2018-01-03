Brad Pitt Reportedly Uses His Given Name When He Flirts With Women

He was clad in his leather jacket paired with sunglasses and jeans. He drove his motorcycle and arrived shooting the breeze with a pretty blonde. Brad Pitt is now single after his widely publicized split from his wife of three years, Angelina Jolie. Brangelina, a portmanteau dubbed by the entertainment media, has been separated since September 2016, wherein Angie filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Now, it looks like the actor loves his given name only when there are pretty girls around.

Recently, a source spoke with Page Six and said that Brad Pitt started a conversation with a pretty woman in line at a coffee shop called Coffee Commissary in Los Angeles. The news outlet’s spy said that the blonde was “overly bubbly” and looks like Blue Crush star Kate Bosworth. The insider then heard her introduced herself to the 54-year-old actor and said that her name is Lydia.

What’s more was when Brad Pitt did not use his screen name to present himself to the pretty blonde. According to the insider, the World War Z actor told Lydia that his name is William, but the woman reacted to it and said that he looks like “Bradley.” The actor then said that it’s his middle name.

“Well, that’s my middle name’ and smiled and winked at her.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Brad Pitt has been linked to a few famous celebrities since he broke up with Angelina Jolie such as Jennifer Lawrence, Ella Purnell, Sienna Miller, Princess Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco, and even his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. However, no one has ever confirmed these dating rumors except that he is still fighting for the custody of his six children with Angie. The Salt actress is seeking legal and physical custody of their kids – Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9.

During the holidays, Brad Pitt allegedly begged Jolie to allow him to spend Christmas with their kids although he had a hard time with it. According to In Touch Weekly’s insider, the actor hoped that he would be allowed to spend time with them, especially if his wife feels that he is sincere. However, it seems that they were not spotted together last Christmas, and fans believe that Angie might have something to do with it.

Jolie also admitted that while they were filming together in their first movie collaboration titled By The Sea, there was already heaviness between them. They tried to save their marriage to keep their family intact. Unfortunately, some good things must come to an end.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

William Bradley Pitt or better known as Brad Pitt has been one of the wealthiest celebrities of all time. He’s been also cited as the world’s most attractive man for many years.