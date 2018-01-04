Kylie Jenner Baby Update: ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Star To Reveal Pregnancy In These Conditions

Kylie Jenner has definitely enjoyed teasing everyone with her current status. Although all pieces of evidence led to her being pregnant, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has opted to keep things as private as possible. However, a new report revealed that the Kylie Lip Kit mogul will eventually reveal the truth about her alleged pregnancy but it comes with a few conditions.

Unlike her sister Khloe Kardashian, who finally confirmed her pregnancy in one of the recent episodes of their family’s popular reality television series, Kylie Jenner still remained tight-lipped regarding all the baby rumors. Even though she is believed to give birth before her older sister, the 20-year-old TV personality still chooses to keep hers a secret, at least for a few more months.

Being a member of the first family of reality TV, and also making a name of her own as a young entrepreneur, Kylie Jenner knows that she cannot hide forever. Since the truth will eventually be revealed, a source told PEOPLE that the Life of Kylie star will only confirm her pregnancy on her own terms, saying, “She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to.”

On top of that, the insider said that Kylie Jenner would want to “disappear and be out of the spotlight” to focus more on her pregnancy rather than doing public appearances with a growing belly. The source also noted that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will only reveal everything after she has already given birth to her first child.

Although multiple reports claimed that Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott have broken up due to the 25-year-old rapper’s hectic schedule, the pair posed together during the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s Christmas Eve party to slam all breakup rumors. In fact, the mom-to-be is actually very understanding with her beau’s schedule as she is a businesswoman herself, and she knows how important it is to comply with all the engagements.

Meanwhile, earlier reports revealed that Kylie Jenner will be welcoming her firstborn in February. The reality star and Travis Scott have been dating since April 2017 after ending things off with longtime boyfriend, Tyga.