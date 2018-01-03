It has been a long wait for Maze Runner: The Death Cure, but the highly anticipated sequel will finally hit theaters this year. But will Wes Ball’s adaptation of the James Dashner novel actually take a different direction from what happens in the books? There are speculations that Minho might be the major casualty instead of another important character this January.

A new teaser for Maze Runner 3 puts the focus on Ki Hong Lee’s Glader, who was last seen being taken away by WCKD in The Scorch Trials. Interestingly, the video also features what some believe is the action sequence that led to Dylan O’Brien’s accident on The Death Cure set in 2016.

The official Maze Runner Twitter account recently posted a new teaser as part of The Death Cure countdown. The video features a question that is set to be answered in the film, which asks about Minho’s possible survival. There are several scenes taken from the first movie as well as The Scorch Trials. However, there is a brief shot of Minho possibly being tortured by WCKD in Maze Runner 3. Not surprisingly, the scene has led fans to wonder whether Thomas and his other friends can get to Minho on time. This could mean that Minho might suffer the fate of Newt in The Death Cure.

Leave no man behind. Will Minho survive? #DeathCure pic.twitter.com/yO0gDUPeJW — The Death Cure (@MazeRunnerMovie) January 1, 2018

Minho might be in trouble but that doesn’t mean that the Gladers are not trying their best to save him. The Scorch Trials concluded with Thomas announcing that the survivors will attack WCKD so they can get their friend back. Unfortunately, the rescue mission is not without risk. The opening scene in Maze Runner 3‘s final trailer shows an action sequence involving a train and Dylan O’Brien on top of a moving vehicle. Fans believe this is the scene that led to the actor’s accident while working on the sequel.

There is little doubt that the action scene is one of the most dangerous sequences in Maze Runner 3. Nevertheless, Dylan O’Brien appears fully committed to the film to deliver a truly memorable shot. The Death Cure is certainly poised to blow minds away this year.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure will hit theaters on January 26.