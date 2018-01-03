Kendall Jenner Pregnant? Model Did This To Address Baby Rumors

Kendall Jenner is the latest member of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters who is rumored to be pregnant. After Khloe Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy last month, the Victoria’s Secret model was believed to be showing off her very own baby bump. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then did one thing to address all the speculations without saying a word.

The 22-year-old fashion model and television personality recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a fitted polka dots dress. The one-piece ensemble was so tight that it emphasized Kendall Jenner’s curves. However, her followers noticed that the model’s belly is bigger than usual.

Kendall Jenner is known for having a super flat tummy, so seeing her with a bulge in that area made people speculate that she might be pregnant. Although the snap did sort of show the model’s bigger stomach, it could also mean that the dress was just unforgiving and would insinuate that part even if someone is as fit as Kendall.

After the pregnancy rumors broke, Kendall Jenner shut down all the whispers and speculations in the most clever way possible. The reality star-turned-model showed off her rock-solid abs in an instant photo shoot with Bella Hadid to prove that doesn’t have a baby bump.

loner life ???? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 29, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

Kendall Jenner will be seen wearing an oversized blazer over a tiny white cropped top to show off her flat tummy. After posting the photo, it appears that the VS model just slammed the pregnancy speculations without having to say a word about it, as there is absolutely no sign of a baby bump on the snap.

new year, same us A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 1, 2018 at 11:34am PST

Now that Kendall Jenner has officially shut down her alleged baby bump allegations, her sister Kylie Jenner has yet to address hers. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings is rumored to be pregnant with her first child with Travis Scott since September, but she remained mum about her current status. Despite her silence, Kylie is believed to welcome her baby in February.

Although Khloe Kardashian started out with hiding her pregnancy as well, the 33-year-old TV personality finally admitted last month that she is indeed pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby and that she is six months along with her pregnancy.