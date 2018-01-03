Coachella 2018 Lineup: Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Eminem Headline, But The Internet Is Not Completely Happy

The Coachella 2018 lineup is out and amid all the excitement about the festival, it turns out that some of the headliners are not everyone’s top picks. Beyonce, The Weeknd, and Enimen, are all slated to headline this year and while some festival goers are thrilled with the lineup, the internet has “some thoughts” that aren’t all positive.

Beyonce is a super-popular and obvious Coachella headliner this year after she had to drop out just before the 2017 festival over health concerns, and there’s plenty of excitement about the mom-of-three making it to the Coachella 2018 stage.

E! News wrote that Bey was pregnant with twins last year, and her medical team decided it was too risky for the “Sorry” singer to maintain the intense schedule she had planned. Fortunately, they also confirmed that Beyonce would definitely perform at the 2018 festival and the twins, Rumi and Sur, were born on June 13, 2017, and they’re happy to let mom sing at Coachella this year after having her all to themselves last year.

Along with Bey, The Weeknd, and Enimem, other stars include St. Vincent, Odesza, Cardi B, Miguel, SZA, Kygo, as well as Haim, Portugal, the Man, Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone, and Vince Staples.

Beyoncé had to cancel her shows at Coachella 2017 but will definitely perform at Coachella 2018. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

One person was disappointed in the entire line-up and not impressed with the idea that The Weeknd is going to headline.

Coachella lineup is pretty weak. It's like 1/4 as good as @Bonnaroo 2014. Parents will go in debt so their kids can see The Weeknd as a headliner ???? — Nick Mordowanec (@NickMordo) January 3, 2018

The biggest cause of naysayers and disappointed fans appears to be rapper and actor, Enimem. Twitter is on fire as people weigh in with their opinions about Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III.

The OC Register wrote that for some, the 45-year-old performer’s presence at Coachella is enough reason to stay away altogether. One user tweeted that the idea of having Eminem at Coachella is making him regret buying tickets.

Russ and Eminem being in the Coachella lineup making me regret buying my ticket — Hunter Hutto (@hunter_hutto) January 3, 2018

Another Twitter user couldn’t believe that anyone would actually want to stand and listen to the rapper for an hour.

Y’all really gonna stand and watch Eminem perform his new album for an hour? — Elijah DelaCruz (@VitaminEllegrah) January 3, 2018

A couple of tweeters went even further. Twitter user E Bernsen approved Beyonce and The Weeknd for the Coachella 2018 lineup but wrote that many festival-goers would probably choose to stand in the drinks line to avoid the rapper’s show.

Coachella headliner summary: Beyonce will be outstanding as always, The Weeknd will especially shine if he’s already got the 2018 version of The Hills in his back pocket and many will choose to rather be in the drink line for Eminem’s set — E (@ebernsen) January 3, 2018

One Eminem hater said he planned to fight the “Walk on Water” singer at Coachella.

For everyone asking…Yes I plan on fighting Eminem at Coachella. I want to joust — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) January 3, 2018

For anyone still planning on going to the iconic spring music and arts festival, The Weeknd will perform April 13 and April 20, Beyoncé takes the stage on April 14 and 21 and Eminem is scheduled for April 15 and April 22.