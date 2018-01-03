Chrissy Teigen Offer Different Point Of View On Logan Paul Suicide Video Controversy

Chrissy Teigen offered a different point of view regarding Logan Paul’s suicide forest video.

The model used Twitter to share her thoughts in a series of Tweets after she saw that Paul was being attacked. A Tweet from actor Aaron Paul prompted her to give social media users a different perspective.

“How dare you! You disgust me. I can’t believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully, this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell.” The Breaking Bad star Tweeted to the YouTuber.

Teigen responded to the actor calling him “the nicest guy in the world.” She also let me know that she could feel his passion regarding this topic. However, several Twitter users felt that her remarks came across as sarcastic and called her out.

The model did not miss a beat though and sent out a series of reply Tweets. First she told users to reread her comments again before accusing her of being sarcastic.

Second she reminded everyone that prompting people to watch the video just so they will continue to tell Paul how bad is actions were being “counter productive and absurd.”

Re: Logan Paul, something I always think about is when people make…ethical mistakes, as in, not-illegal, should we really be trying I ruin their lives and end their careers or accept the apology, personally make a choice to stop watching, and move on. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2018

After defending herself against the haters, Chrissy Teigen offered a different point of view to her followers regarding the Logan Paul video. Her perspective was in the form of an open letter to the YouTuber, where she discussed ethical mistakes, ruining people’s lives and moving on.

John Legend’s wife even gave an example of how she did this in her own life. She no longer wears clothes from a company that has said things she felt were horrible about IVF children. Teigen has been open about her fertility issues and using IVF to help conceive her kids.

An example I have is with a certain clothing company. Years ago the designers said things i personally found horrible about IVF children. I made the choice to simply…never wear or purchase again instead of trying to “end them” — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2018

When one user bashed not only Teigen for her ethical mistake remarks but also Logan Paul for his apology, she defended and clarified her comments. She found what he did “sick” and “disgusting.” However Teigen also pointed out “many people do not know what it is like to have a campaign to end your being.”

Oh I’m not saying what he did wasn’t sick and stupid and his videos aren’t or haven’t been stupid, I’m saying…a lot of you don’t know what it’s like to have a campaign to end your entire being https://t.co/6s5OSZCZnU — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2018

She ended her social media conversation on the topic explaining how she saw her followers need to ruin the YouTube because of his actions. Instead of jumping on that bandwagon, she used her voice to express a different vantage point. Teigen also clarified that she knows nothing about Paul. She was hoping to start a different conversation.

Chrissy Teigen may have had the best intentions by offering a different point of view on Logan Paul but her followers were not listening. Kudos to the pregnant model for attempting to show others that trying to destroy a person is not the first instinct that should come into one’s mind. Whether or not you agree with her, she gave all of her 9.5 million followers something to think about.