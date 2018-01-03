‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli Hires Tiger Woods’ Attorney To Assist In Probation Case

“Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli continues to put her money to good use as she reportedly recruited high-caliber lawyers to strengthen her legal team.

In an exclusive report by TMZ, it has been revealed that the 14-year-old aspiring rapper hired attorney Doug Duncan to handle her legal troubles. The famous lawyer previously represented Tiger Woods in his DUI case.

Danielle, who now goes by her rap name Bhad Bhabie, reportedly tapped Duncan to join her other attorney, Scott Richardson, in a bid to successfully modify her probation case.

Back in May, Bregoli received a five-year probation after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including two counts of grand theft. According to reports, the plea deal included a curfew requiring her to be accompanied by a parent after 5 p.m.

However, the “Cash Me Outside” girl and her new legal team were spotted leaving the court on Thursday, after reportedly asking the judge to modify the probation case.

According to the outlet, the judge agreed to make changes in Danielle’s curfew. Apparently, one of Bregoli’s managers was granted the role of guardian in case her parent is not available.

Sources added that the new rules will now allow the internet sensation to spend more time in the studio and expand her work travel as well.

Meanwhile, Danielle Bregoli recently surprised her mother with the ultimate Christmas present. TMZ reported that the “Cash Me Outside” girl paid off her mother’s mortgage.

According to the outlet, the aspiring rapper shared her success with her mom Barbara by presenting her with a $65,000 check — enough to pay the mortgage.

It has been quite a successful year for Danielle Bregoli. The teenager, who launched to fame after appearing on an episode of Dr. Phil, signed a deal with Atlantic Records in September.

Bhad Bhabie reportedly joined the ranks of famous artists, such as Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Wiz Khalifa, and Cardi B after landing a massive deal with the music giant.

According to reports, the record label was impressed with her debut single, “These Heaux,” especially after it gained unexpected success. The “Cash Me Outside” girl’s music video for her first rap track managed to rake in 21 million views and still counting.

Danielle Bregoli reportedly signed a contract to make multiple albums and is expected to earn millions of dollars.