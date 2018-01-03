Ivanka Trump Makes Change To Twitter Account Signaling A Long Term Stay In Washington, D.C.

Ivanka Trump made a noticeable change to her Twitter profile on Monday signaling what her plans are for Washington, D.C in 2018. The 36-year-old first daughter and special assistant to President Donald Trump doesn’t plan on leaving Washington and returning to New York City, for the time being that is.

According Ivanka’s locale on her Twitter profile, it’s now listed as Washington, D.C., a change she just made since moving there last year.

“Wife, mother, sister, daughter. Advisor to POTUS on job creation + economic empowerment, workforce development & entrepreneurship. Personal Pg. Views are my own,” the profile now reads.

Prior to the change, Ivanka’s profile mentioned her website and her goals as an advocate for working women.

Newsweek reports that Ivanka’s profile used to read, “IvankaTrump.com is the ultimate destination for #WomenWhoWork with content designed to inspire & empower women working, at all aspects of their lives.” Her clothing company’s website ivankatrump.com no longer appears on her Twitter page.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, began renting a $5.5 million home in the upscale Kalorama neighborhood just before Donald Trump was inaugurated. Jared told the Washington Post that he and Ivanka are staying put and looking for a new home.

“We’re here to stay. At the current moment, we’re charging forward,” Kushner told the Post, adding, “My wife asked me the other day if we should be looking at new houses, so that’s a good sign.”

As Newsweek further notes, Ivanka is stepping away more from her business in New York City, where Ivanka Trump HQ is located. After she was in the news for wearing her brand of clothing 68 percent of the time since she arrived in Washington. The attire she wore was up for sale on her website and was largely viewed for refusing to divest from her financial interests. Trump reacted by releasing a statement via email over the conflicts of interest when it comes to her brand’s clothes.

“If what motivated me was to grow my businesses and make money, I would have stayed in New York and done just that,” she wrote.

Occasionally, Ivanka Trump HQ tweets something that gets people riled up on social media, adding fuel to the debate that the president’s daughter is trying to remain a businesswoman while working as his assistant. She received scathing criticism at the very beginning when she opted to wear one of her bracelets on 60 Minutes that was for sale on her website. The interview was prior to her father’s inauguration, but the battle lines had already been drawn over a matter of ethics.

Reports have speculated that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will leave Washington and return to New York City, especially with Kushner being a person of interest in Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russians in the 2016 presidential election. At this point, it doesn’t look as if the two are planning to abandon their work at the White House.