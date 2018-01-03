Melania Trump’s $920 Helmut Lang Leather Leggings Match Her $12,000 To $65,000 Burgundy Birkin Bag

First lady Melania Trump’s fashions, along with the hefty price tags that accompany the designs, are the stuff of plentiful page views. When Melania returned to the White House with President Donald Trump and Barron Trump on Monday, January 1, she sported a pair of tight burgundy leather pants that got plenty of attention, as reported by the Inquisitr. The $5,100 Erdem dress Melania donned for a swanky New Year’s Eve party has already gotten so much buzz that a meme circulated that compared Melania’s gown to a shower curtain.

But Melania’s $900 Helmut Lang leather leggings are still getting lots of buzz. According to Yahoo!, the leather leggings seemed like the perfect comfortable gear to wear during the flight from Florida to D.C., allowing Melania to likely feel cozy, yet look stylish stepping onto and off of her flights. The Helmut Lang leather leggings are described as “Stretch-Leather Leggings” on the Saks Fifth Avenue website, priced at $920 with rave reviews from customers that call them the perfect leather leggings, especially for those with lithe, model-like bodies.

The Helmut Lang website also has the leather leggings, priced at $920 for the black version and on sale for $552 for the “Calla” color, which appears more like a brownish color.

Melania Trump wears leather leggings. Chris Kleponis / Getty Images

Melania’s luxurious leggings weren’t the only pricey splurge in her traveling attire. As reported by Breitbart, Melania carried a matching Hermès Birkin handbag, costing anywhere from $12,000 to $65,000.

The 47-year-old Melania opted to wear a matching burgundy turtleneck sweater with her ensemble — one that the publication pegged as likely being comprised of cashmere. Melania finished off her look with her traditional Christian Louboutin stilettos, also in a color that seemed to match her burgundy leather leggings and her Birkin bag. Not everything was a plum or burgundy hue, though. Melania topped off her sweater against the cold D.C. weather with a short winter coat in a beige color.

On Twitter, social media users have plenty to say about Melania’s leather leggings, from complimentary comments to criticism about the cost or style of her gear. Melania’s Birkin bag collection is also getting lots of buzz on Twitter.