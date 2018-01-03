‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Is Excited For ‘New Beginnings’ After Her Divorce From David Beador

Shannon Beador had a tough 2017. In addition to a 40-pound weight gain, the Real Housewives of Orange County star separated from her husband, David Beador, in October and officially filed for divorce after 17 years of marriage in December.

Now, as she starts her New Year as a single parent to their three children, 16-year-old Sophie and 13-year-old twins Adeline and Stella, the longtime reality star is staying positive about her future and looking forward to new beginnings.

“Excited to start 2018 with my girls and see where life takes us! Wishing everyone a blessed year! Here’s to new beginnings!” she wrote on January 1.

Shannon Beador and David Beador parted ways just as filming wrapped on the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Then, during the reunion special in November, Beador confirmed she and David had parted ways to her co-stars and friends, including Tamra Judge, Lydia McLaughlin, Vicki Gunvalson, Peggy Sulahian, Kelly Dodd, and Meghan King Edmonds.

Although the former couple separated in October, Shannon Beador and David Beador continued to spend time together as a family in the weeks that followed, they took a family photo while attending a USC football game with their oldest daughter, Sophie.

In addition to spending time with her three daughters over the New Year holiday, Shannon Beador was also joined by her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Tamra Judge. As fans will recall, Judge stuck by Beador throughout her Season 12 hardships and often offered her a shoulder to cry on as her marriage struggles continued.

Shannon Beador’s marriage troubles began during Season 10 after her husband admitted to having a months-long affair with another woman. Then, after renewing their vows during Season 11 following months of therapy, the couple appeared to be in a better place. Unfortunately, once Season 12 began, the Beadors were once again facing hardships and by the end of the season, they decided to call it quits.

Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Peggy Sulahian, Lydia McLaughlin, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, and Kelly Dodd, are expected to resume production on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 later this year.