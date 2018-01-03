Amber Alert: Two Girls, 7 and 14, May Have Been Kidnapped By Man Named Person Of Interest In Mom’s Death

Two Round Rock, Texas girls are missing and authorities believe they may have been abducted by a man named a person of interest in their mother’s death.

On Sunday, an Amber Alert was issued for Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margret, 7, and Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14. Round Rock police are also searching for Terry Allen Miles, 44, in connection with the girls’ abduction and their mother’s death, according to the Dallas News. The media outlet further notes that authorities believe the girls are in “grave or immediate danger.”

The Amber Alert resulted after police paid a visit to the girls’ home due to a welfare concern. There, officers discovered the dead body of the girls’ mother, Tonya Bates, 44, reports the Dallas News.

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said Miles was Tonya’s roommate, according to Oklahoma’s News 4.

Dallas News reports that police also indicate that presumably, the relationship between Miles and Tonya was nothing more than roommates.

In 2011, Miles was arrested in Sulphur, Louisiana on attempted murder charges, according to KPLC TV.

Tonya worked at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center as a patient care technician, according to the Dallas News. The healthcare facility released a statement Tuesday, saying Tonya loved taking care of those in her community and “spent her days caring for patients.” The statement added that the center will “carry on her legacy” by continuing to do what Tonya enjoyed doing, reports the Dallas News.

ACTIVE #AMBERAlert Luluvioletta and Lilianais were last seen on December 30, 2017 in Round Rock, #Texas. They may be in the company of Terry Miles. They may be traveling in a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent four door hatchback, with TX plates JGH9845, similar to the one shown. pic.twitter.com/nSClRFhpQ0 — NCMEC (@MissingKids) January 1, 2018

Luluvioletta is described as a 7-year-old Hispanic female who is around 4-feet-4 inches tall, and weighs about 75 pounds. She has brown eyes and curly brown hair.

Lilianais is described as a teenage Hispanic female, who is about 5-feet tall, and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities describe Miles as being a 44-year-old white male who is around 6-feet-2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has Hazel eyes and brown hair.

RT #AmberAlert still active #Texas sisters Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Magret age 7 & Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith age 14 #ABDUCTED after their mom was #MURDERED The suspect, who is not related to them, is Terry Allen Miles age 44 #RoundRock #TX #Carlyss #Sulphur #Louisiana pic.twitter.com/tAy6ZASLFu — Locate The Missing (@MissingCases) January 2, 2018

Miles is driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent hatchback with Texas license plates JGH-9845 and a white sticker on the rear window of the vehicle. Police believe he may have left Round Rock for Louisiana.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the case to call Round Rock Police at 512-218-5515 or 911. Police also emphasize that Miles should not be approached if spotted.