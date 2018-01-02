Kristen Doute Labels Lala Kent’s Friend Allie As ‘Thirsty’ For Tom Schwartz Cheating Accusations

During Monday night’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent claimed her friend, Allie, made out with Katie Maloney’s husband, Tom Schwartz, in January of last year. However, according to their co-star, Kristen Doute, Allie may not be a credible source.

“This bish is thirrrrrsty,” Kristen Doute tweeted during the January 1 episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

Kristen Doute also said that while Lala Kent claimed Tom Schwartz had referred to her friend as “Bubba,” which is the endearing name he often uses while referring to his wife, the term “Bubba” isn’t exclusive to Katie Maloney. In fact, Tom Schwartz calls nearly everyone by the name.

“Everyone is bubba,” Katie Maloney added, according to a report by The Daily Dish on January 2.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz tied the knot in August of 2016 and have been doing well every since. Although Schwartz and his wife did come to blows due to Allie’s claims against him, Maloney said last month that her married life with Schwartz was “pretty damn blissful.”

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine while attending the world premiere of Pitch Perfect 3 on December 12, Katie Maloney said that she and Schwartz were doing great, but admitted that they still have things that they are working on. Schwartz then said that his wife keeps him on “a short leash.”

Cheating rumors are nothing new for Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. In fact, they seem to be pretty regular for the couple, and last year, prior to their wedding, fans watched as the couple readdressed past rumors regarding Schwartz allegedly cheating on Maloney years ago.

Katie Maloney has also faced allegations of being unfaith to Tom Schwartz. However, both parties have denied all the recent rumors against them.

As for the rest of the cast, Jax Taylor has continued on with his cheating ways and after admitting to cheating on Stassi Schroeder numerous times during an early season of Vanderpump Rules, he admitted last month to cheating on his current girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, with their friend and co-star, Faith Stowers.

To see more of Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Kristen Doute, and their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Lisa Vanderpump, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.