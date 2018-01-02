Watch Trail Blazers Vs. Cavs 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, And Odds

On Tuesday night, NBA fans can watch the Trail Blazers vs. Cavs live streaming online and televised game coverage as All-Star Isaiah Thomas makes his debut. Thomas has been on the sidelines recovering from the injury he suffered last postseason as a member of the Boston Celtics, but now gets to finally contribute to his new team. For Portland, they’ll try to pick up a second-straight win after going to double overtime to defeat the Chicago Bulls last night. Here’s the latest game preview with matchup odds, television channels, start time, and how to watch Trail Blazers vs. Cavs live streaming coverage online.

As reported by Odds Shark on Tuesday, tonight’s game features the first appearance by Isaiah Thomas in a game as a member of the Cavs since he was dealt in a trade by his former team, the Boston Celtics, for All-Star guard Kyrie Irving. The Cavaliers are entering this game in a bit of a slump, losing three games in a row on the road including a 104-101 matchup at Utah. Now they’re back home with the excitement of Thomas’ debut to potentially help them break that losing streak. They’ll take on a Portland team that has won three of their last four games, including an overtime win last night.

Oddsmakers have pegged the Cavaliers as home favorites with 8.5 points on the spread. On the moneyline, they’ve been priced as high as -500 with the visitors at +350 or so. Tonight’s over/under points total is at 214 at many sportsbooks, with Odds Shark predicting a Cleveland victory 106-99. That would give Cleveland a straight-up win, but not against the spread. It would also mean the total hits the under.

For those looking into the trends for this match, the Cavaliers are 12-0 straight up in their last 12 home games ahead of tonight’s matchup. However, Cleveland’s against-the-spread record when hosting Western Conference teams at Quicken Loans Arena is 2-7 over their last nine games. The other interesting trend is that in the last 27 games the Portland Trail Blazers have played, the total has gone “under” 20 times.

Get ready for @IsaiahThomas' return to action (7pm/et @NBATV)… with his TOP 10 PLAYS from the 2016-17 season! pic.twitter.com/oimx1YmKx7 — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2018

Tuesday night’s Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. Eastern Time start. For live televised game coverage, basketball fans have different options based on viewing regions. For Cleveland Cavs fans in their viewing areas, the Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) channel has the game telecast. For Portland Trail Blazers regional viewers, the NBC Sports Northwest (NBCSNW) channel carries the game coverage. All other U.S. viewing regions require an NBA League Pass subscription to see the game.

To see the Blazers vs. Cavs live streaming feed, Fox Sports Ohio viewers can use the Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps. NBCSNW viewers should be able to log into the participating NBC Sports Northwest website or mobile apps. Otherwise, fans in regions beyond those two can purchase tonight’s game or a season pass on the NBA League Pass subscription service.