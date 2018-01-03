Jennifer Garner Posts Photo On Instagram Of Her With Facial Hair

Jennifer Garner shared a shocking photo on her Instagram account Tuesday when she was seen with facial hair and a short hairstyle. The 45-year-old explained the image through a series of hashtags as to why she looked like a boy. Apparently, she sported the look from a film project that never made it to theaters.

The 45-year-old movie star captioned the image, “New Year. New me.”

She shared the story with five hashtags that indicated it was film that was being worked on in 2011, but it didn’t make the screen. She credited makeup artist, Rick Baker, who did a phenomenal job transforming Jennifer’s look into that of a man. Jennifer hints with two of her hashtags that at least part of the reason the movie was never done is that she learned she was pregnant at the time and mentions that kids are “better” than movies.

Many on Jennifer’s Instagram account remarked what a handsome man she’d make. Some were astounded at how versatile it shows the actress is by portraying such a convincing look. A few people thought she looked like certain famous actors. Michael Vartan, James Franco, and Eddie Redmayne were among the stars they thought she bore a resemblance to with the masculine look.

According to People, Jennifer Garner and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, jetted off to Montana to spend the holidays with their three kids, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. Garner and Affleck took separate planes to their snow destination, a source told the magazine.

The former couple have property at an exclusive ski resort in Montana and go there frequently to spend holidays. Some of Garner’s family were at the festivities as well before the new year arrived. Affleck left for LA after Christmas, but Garner remained with the kids.

Ben and Jennifer separated in 2015 and filed for divorce last April.

Affleck was seen with his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, in Malibu the day after Christmas and were seen at a studio on December 27. They share an apartment in New York City together whenever Affleck in town.

People reports that the Justice League actor is continuing treatment for alcohol addiction. A source informed the magazine that he’s dedicated to “aftercare,” which is part of his “daily regime.”

Jennifer Garner’s next film will be Love, Simon.