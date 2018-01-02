Is Meghan King Edmonds Still On The Outs With Her Stepdaughter Hayley?

Meghan King Edmonds rang in the New Year with her husband, Jim Edmonds, their daughter, Aspen, and his two children from his past marriage to Allison Jayne Raski. Meanwhile, his two oldest children from his past marriage to the late Lee Ann Horton, Lauren and Hayley, were nowhere in sight.

As she shared an image of herself holding daughter Aspen and standing alongside Jim Edmonds’ children, including, son Landon and daughter Sutton, the Real Housewives of Orange County star said she was missing her husband’s two oldest kids.

“Happy 2018! (Next year hopefully daddy can walk better without an injury so he can join us) Missing @laurenmariecantral and @hayleyedmonds15,” she wrote.

While Hayley Edmonds didn’t respond to Meghan King Edmonds’ post about missing her, she did surface on Instagram after the reality star’s post was shared and posted an image of her own. A short time later, in the comments section of Hayley’s post, Meghan King Edmonds posted a kiss emoji but again, there was no response.

As for why Jim Edmonds wasn’t in Meghan King Edmonds’ New Year’s photo, the reality star explained in a previous post that her husband had suffered a major injury to his knee and revealed that he would be having surgery next week. She also posted an image of the former MBL star hobbling around on crutches.

Meghan King Edmonds has made it no secret that her relationship with Hayley Edmonds has not been great at times. In fact, she said that her stepdaughter wasn’t at all excited about her pregnancy last year and also noted that Hayley thinks she knows everything and wants everything.

Months later, Meghan King Edmonds revealed publicly that her stepdaughter had been in attendance at the Jason Aldean concert that took the lives of many. A short time after that, Hayley thanked her loved ones on Instagram for their love and support but noticeably left the longtime reality star out of her post.

Meghan King Edmonds and her co-stars, including Peggy Sulahian, Lydia McLaughlin, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador, are expected to resume production on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 later this year.