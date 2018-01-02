Meghan Markle Would Have Stripped Off For Sex And Nude Scenes, Her Former Director Claims

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry grabbed global headlines with their engagement plans, the Suits actress has become one of the most talked-about figures in the media. And given the fact that Markle is a celebrity, it wasn’t long until people started digging into the deepest corners of the Internet in an attempt to find Meghan Markle’s nude photos or scenes from her previous movies.

And while the Internet succeeded in finding a jaw-dropping intimate scene from TV series Suits, in which Markle flashed a little bit of sideboob, people have failed to find actual full-frontal naked pics or scenes featuring the actress.

But that doesn’t mean Meghan Markle has something against nudes or risqué film scenes. Apparently, that’s not the case, according to a director who worked with Markle over two years ago.

Speaking to The Sun, Reg Traviss recalled a time when he was pressured into writing Meghan Markle a nude scene for 2015 Brit gangster flick Anti-Social. The director revealed that film bosses were angry with him for not having Markle appear in a sex or nude scene at least once in the film.

“I remember at early screenings of the film, various distributors and people like that were like ‘Oh there’s no sex scenes or nude scenes’,” Traviss told the publication earlier this week.

Film bosses argued that Meghan Markle’s naked pics would bring the movie more box office success. Anti-Social went on to score a sour 14 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

But Traviss vehemently refused to comply with the bosses’ requests, arguing that writing Markle a nude scene “wasn’t needed for the story.”

“Other people definitely would have taken advantage,” Traviss said. “I think the reason I didn’t do anything like that is because other people would have.”

Traviss explained that other directors would have jumped at the chance to feature Prince Harry’s fiancée strip down in a movie to attract more viewers because sex and nude scenes are what “sells” in Hollywood.

However, Traviss is convinced that Meghan Markle would have no problem with being nude in front of the camera.

“I think with all serious actors, they’re willing to portray anything if the story calls for it,” Traviss said, arguing that doing a nude or sex scene is “no different” from doing anything else in front the camera, including “a fight scene or a long monologue.”

The Anti-Social director added that he can “only imagine Meghan would fall into that category.”