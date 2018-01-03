Tiffany Trump Was Once Called ‘The Other Trump’: Ivanka’s Quote Reveals More About Relationship, Claims Report

Tiffany Trump has not always been included in the limelight or festivities that started with her father Donald Trump throwing his hat into the presidential race. Once referred to as “the other Trump” in a New York Times piece, Tiffany, 24, has been noticeably absent in some of the venues that included the entire Trump family, according to reports.

One case in point is the documentary of the Trump family life that was shown at the Republican National Convention, reports Elite Daily. Tiffany was not included in that documentary, which was pointed out by the New York Times at the time. The Times also mentioned how a Fox News special on the Trump family only mentioned Tiffany Trump once.

The only reference made to the youngest Trump daughter on that special was: “There is also Tiffany Trump, who keeps a low profile.” While growing up, Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump just lived a couple of floors away from their dad once their parents were divorced, so they were always nearby, suggests the Elite Daily.

Tiffany, on the other hand, grew up in California with her mom, Marla Maples, Trump’s second wife. For this reason, Tiffany wasn’t always with her dad as her other older siblings were. According to the Elite Daily, there was a paragraph in Ivanka’s book that seemed to sum up the relationship that Tiffany has with her father and siblings.

It seems as if Ivanka was the one out of the family who took Tiffany under her wing. She was thrilled to have a little sister, telling People Magazine last year that she’d been close to Tiffany since she was born and that she really loves her little sister. The quoted paragraph that Elite Daily was referring to came out of Ivanka’s book, The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life.

Ivanka explained how at 15-years-old, Tiffany wanted to ask their dad for an allowance, but she was too nervous to approach him. Ivanka said that as kids they always got what they needed, but they never treated their dad as an ATM machine. So Ivanka shared what she did for Tiffany that seems to indicate how Ivanka was there for her sister at times like this.

Ivanka wrote the following.

“Big Sis did an end-around to save Tiffany the trouble. I didn’t tell her, of course, but I went to our father and suggested he think about surprising Tiffany with a credit card for Christmas, with a small monthly allowance on it. Sure enough, he did just that. Tiffany was thrilled and relieved. And so appreciative. That made all the difference, we all appreciate what we have. We don’t take advantage of it or expect it as our due.”

Tiffany was thrilled and Ivanka spared her the worry from having to approach their dad. From what the Elite Daily suggests, it is Ivanka who is the closest Trump family member to Tiffany. As her big sister, she takes an active role in making sure Tiffany is included in the family for all family venues.