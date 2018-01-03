Kelly Ripa Rings In The New Year With Husband Mark Consuelos And ‘Hot’ ABC News Anchor

It seems as though Kelly Ripa’s New Year was hotter than hot.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos celebrated Christmas with an adorable selfie together in front of a beautiful Christmas tree. Though the pair did not disclose their location to fans or Instagram followers, it was clear that they did not appear to be at home in New York City as there were mountains visible in an Instagram story that Kelly posted later in the trip.

The 46-year-old remained relatively quiet on her Instagram page for the rest of her vacation until she resurfaced back in the Big Apple on New Years Eve. The mother of three took to her social media page to share a photo of herself and fellow ABC anchor and friend, David Muir. The paircan both be seen wearing beanies and holding up beers with little grins on each of their faces.

The photo of Kelly and David practicing their “New Year’s Eve toast” gained over 41,000 likes as well as over 400 comments. But it wasn’t just the photo itself that caught the attention of Kelly’s one million plus followers, it was the handsome man beside the Live With Kelly and Ryan host that did. Dozens of Ripa’s fans couldn’t help but comment on how attractive Kelly’s new sidekick is.

“Shut up! He is so good looking! I’m jealous.”

“So many handsome, tv/friend husbands! Share the wealth,” another chimed in.

On her next post, Kelly made fans equally as jealous as she posted a photo of her husband, Mark Consuelos. On the New Year’s Day post, Kelly shared a photo with fans of Consuelos sitting on a toy rocking horse in front of a roaring fire. The talk show host also came up with a clever caption to go along with the fun picture.

“New Years Rockin’ eve!”

Ripa alludes to the fact that the picture may have been taken the previous evening though she did not share it with fans until New Years Day. In all, the photo gained an impressive 45,000 likes and over 480 comments. Like her other picture, Kelly’s female fans couldn’t help but gush over how handsome Ripa’s husband is.

“You are so fortunate. He’s so handsome” one fan commented while countless others had a similar opinion.

Fans continue to wait for Ripa’s next post but one thing is for sure — the talk show host seems to have great (and attractive) people surrounding her.