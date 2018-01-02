Meghan Markle Wants Her Mother To Walk Her Down The Aisle In Wedding To Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are only a few months away from their royal wedding in May, which means planning is underway in order to bring everything together for the couple’s big day. With plenty of details emerging almost daily, there seems to be fresh news about how the couple plans to shake things up for their union. In fact, it sounds like Meghan Markle wants to break from tradition when it comes to how she walks down the aisle.

According to Us Weekly, a source close to Markle has apparently revealed that the former Suits actress is hoping to have her mother, Doria Radlan, walk her down the aisle, rather than her father, Thomas Markle. While the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been called unconventional from the very beginning, it seems that the couple is hoping to keep things unique when it comes to their royal wedding as well.

The source, who is said to be close to the couple, shared that the pair is hoping that their wedding is done with them in mind, and they are wanting “to do things their way.” Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to continue to be mindful when it comes to how their elders feel, as well as the traditions that have been established for the royal family, their wedding is also about them, so they want to keep it personal.

Much like their relationship, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are hoping to offer some “unconventional surprises” on their wedding day, including changing things up and having her mother walk her down the aisle instead of her father. It seems that rather than planning the usual royal wedding, the couple is hoping to make the day special, which also means that they plan to “involve their friends and family as much” as they possibly can “throughout the day.”

While the source said that if Meghan Markle’s mother does end up walking her down the aisle, it will be “a sweet moment,” there has been no confirmation from the Palace or Markle herself about if this will happen. However, a source from the Palace has said that both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been planning their wedding in a way that will allow their unique relationship to shine through. As independent individuals, it is unlikely that they would sit back and let people plan out their wedding without offering their own input on what they want to see happen for their big day.

Although there has not been any confirmation that Doria Radlan will be walking Meghan Markle down the aisle, with the closeness of their relationship, it makes sense that the former Suits actress would want to break from tradition in order to have her mother be such a big part of her wedding. For now, it remains to be seen if Markle will in fact change things up for her big day.