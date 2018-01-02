On Monday night’s Raw, the WWE announced that The Miz is set to return on the show next week. The last time fans saw him, he lost his Intercontinental Championship title to Roman Reigns in November. It is likely The Miz’s first agenda is to regain his title and new reports claim that WWE has already penciled in a match for him.

The Miz himself confirmed his comeback on the WWE stage on Twitter, where he wrote that fans have “suffered enough” and that time has come for “a real man, a real champ” to return. He has been missing from the ring for over a month to film the movie Marine 6. So far, there have been five films in the Marine franchise, which is produced by WWE Studios. The Miz starred in the last three Marine movies.

In The Miz’s absence, Roman Reigns kept the Intercontinental Championship title warm. The Miz has reportedly been set up to challenge Roman Reigns in an Intercontinental title match upon his return, Cageside Seats claimed.

However, The Miz may have to wait his turn, as Samoa Joe is poised to go on the offense against Roman Reigns. On Monday night’s episode of Raw, Samoa Joe put on a stunning performance in his match against Roman Reigns, showing how he has improved as a fighter since joining WWE’s main roster.

Although he did not win against Roman, Joe was able to redeem himself after his long injury-induced absence. Nevertheless, the fight displayed great chemistry between the pair, which could lead to a potential championship bout.

According to Pop Culture, it’s also possible the WWE may first build on a feud between Miz and the Mizoutrage and the trio of Finn Balor, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson on Royal Rumble before The Miz enters a championship fight.

You’ve all suffered enough. Now it’s time for a real man, a real champ, a REAL star to return. Next week, The Miz is back on #Raw! https://t.co/zp3YeVEOT5 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 2, 2018

It’s no surprise The Miz is coming after his former title. The Intercontinental Championship has become synonymous with The Miz in the past few years. The Intercontinental Championship was discontinued in 2011 and was reintroduced in 2016 with The Miz as the titleholder. The former Tough Enough winner has incubated the title in the past two consecutive years and made it relevant again in the WWE.