Prince William and Kate Middleton were “snubbed” by Kensington Palace. According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s baby announcement did not make the 2017 highlight reel, released by the palace. This is somewhat of a surprise to royal watchers, particularly because the baby news went viral.

According to the report, the slideshow released by Kensington Palace included all kinds of fun memories that the royal family made in 2017. It had pictures of Prince George, 4, on his first day of school, photos of Princess Charlotte, 2, and, of course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement announcement. However, what seemed to be missing from the slideshow is something very special to the royal family: The announcement of William and Kate’s third baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made the announcement in September. The couple is very excited to be welcoming another child into their lives, and will officially become a family of five in April. Although the announcement was very well-received and had royal watchers all over the globe dancing with joy and excitement, it apparently wasn’t a momentous enough occasion for Kensington Palace to include it in their 2017 slideshow.

At this time, Middleton is very close to entering her third trimester. However, it seems that the focus has shifted from her and onto Meghan Markle. With a royal wedding in the works (Markle will wed Prince Harry on May 19), people seem to be showing less interest in Middleton, her baby bump (which is barely there), and her maternity style. Just about everyone wants to know all about Prince Harry’s bride-t0-be and simply cannot get enough of her.

Of course, when Middleton goes into labor, the world will be watching and waiting. Everyone will be excited to see Middleton carry her third child out onto the steps of St. Mary’s hospital, which is when the child’s gender and name will be revealed (Kensington Palace will likey release that information just before the world gets its first view of the newest royal).

It’s going to be a very exciting year for the entire royal family, all snubs aside.