‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast: Was Kyle Richards’ Home Burglary An Inside Job? [Update]

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s home burglar, or burglars, appeared to partake in the perfect crime.

As fans may have heard, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple was robbed of over $1 million in jewelry and handbags last week and shockingly, their home security system and surveillance cameras were turned off at the time the burglary took place. That said, police working on the case are reportedly confident that the robbery was not an inside job.

Following a number of rumors, which suggested that a suspect, or suspects, may be close to home for Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, Perez Hilton has shared an update on the case, claiming that the heist was similar to those that occurred at the homes of Mariah Carey and baseball star Yasiel Puig in 2017.

Although an inside job isn’t suspected, police said that because of how quickly the thief, or thieves, entered Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Encino home, it appears clear that the job was done by professionals. After all, in just a short period of time, a number of pricey items belonging to the couple, including $150,000 worth of Umansky’s watches and each and every one of Richards’ handbags, were taken.

Kyle Richards was also robbed of several sentimental items given to her by her late mother, which she had hoped to pass onto her own children.

As for why the crime was initially suspected to be an inside job, Perez Hilton pointed out that the reality stars’ state-of-the-art security system wasn’t turned on. While the system can reportedly be turned on remotely, there was said to have been a “misunderstanding” and it was never turned on after the couple left home and headed for Aspen.

There was also no surviellance taken at the scene, despite the fact that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have cameras installed at their residence. As for their three large dogs, including their 100-pound German Shepherd, they were away from the house completing a five-week obedience course.

To see more of Kyle Richards and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Camille Grammer, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, don’t miss new episodes of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.