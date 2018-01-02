Floyd Mayweather Jr. Called Out By UFC Star Conor McGregor Over Boxing Match Rules

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is pulling no punches (or kicks) with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the New Year. The two clashed in the most hyped-up boxing match of 2017 with the “Notorious” UFC superstar making his first foray into the world of professional boxing. However, “Money” Mayweather was able to show why he’s the best there is in the business, adding another win to his legendary career before supposedly calling it quits. Still, that hasn’t stopped McGregor from the trash talk he’s become known for, essentially kicking off 2018 in style.

In a report from MMA Mania, they note that Conor McGregor took to his Instagram account to share something interesting with Floyd Mayweather Jr. for the New Year. However, it wasn’t wishing his former boxing opponent prosperity and happiness. Instead, it was to remind Floyd that if they’d battled in a different sort of situation, McGregor would’ve come out victorious in the fight.

As seen below, Conor posted a photoshopped image showing himself in mid-kick in the boxing ring with Mayweather about to take the brunt of one of his vicious MMA moves. McGregor also captioned it appropriately to remind Floyd what would’ve happened if they’d allowed some rules from his sport of choice, the MMA.

There have been those lingering rumors that some sort of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor sequel fight was in the works, with the bout taking place in the UFC’s Octagon this time. That would give McGregor his chance to put Mayweather in the funeral home as his Instagram post suggests. However, there have been recent reports from various personnel, including UFC president Dana White, that there’s no such UFC fight between the two scheduled at the moment. White still indicated that he doesn’t rule out the possibility, though.

Instead, Mayweather seems like he’ll enjoy other pursuits during his retirement. According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Money recently placed a large bet on the Clemson Tigers in their College Football Playoffs game against Alabama. As for the “Notorious” Conor McGregor, he appears to be looking to get back to the UFC against an opponent trained in the sport of mixed martial arts. So far, there hasn’t been any definitive report on who or when that next McGregor UFC fight will take place.