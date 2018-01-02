Disney Princes Are ‘Sexual Predators’ From ‘Snow White’ And ‘Sleeping Beauty,’ Claims Professor

For every woman who wished their prince would come along and awaken her with a kiss, much like seen in Disney’s Sleeping Beauty — you might want to think again. According to a professor, you’d be wishing for a “sexual predator” if you want the scene recreated from the Disney movie.

Not one, but two of Disney’s favorite princes are considered “sexual predators” by a Japanese professor, Kazue Muta, who teaches gender studies and sociology at Osaka University. According to Fox News, “Prince Charming may not be so charming after all,” if you take Muta’s explanation to heart.

This professor wrote the book, Sir, That Love is Sexual Harassment!, which is a book that deals with sexual harassment in the workplace. Muta started the argument back in December that both the princes featured in the Disney stories of Sleeping Beauty and Snow White commit”quasi-compulsive obscene sexual acts on an unconscious partner.”

It was early in December when Muta came out with his thoughts publically on the two Disney princes by linking them to a real-life story that was unfolding at the time. The story in today’s world that caught this professor’s attention occurred when a man kissed a woman who was sleeping while on a train.

Muta shared his thoughts on the subject. He said:

“When you think rationally about Snow White and Sleeping Beauty, that tell of a ‘princess being woken up by the kiss of a prince,’ they are describing the sexual assault on an unconscious person. You might think I’m ruining the fantasy of it all, but these stories are promoting sexual violence and I would like everyone to be aware of it.”

Spinel / Shutterstock

Snow White and Sleeping Beauty are the stories that most kids see in a movie, book, or play sometime during their childhood years. Both sleeping princesses are awakened by a prince with a kiss after a cursed pinprick or a cursed apple put them to sleep. It takes the kiss of a prince to awaken both the princesses in the separate stories.

In the Disney book and movie, the prince kisses an unconscious Snow White who was put to sleep by an enchanted apple left by the Queen, her wicked stepmother. The stepmother is the woman who is famous in fairy tales for her line, “Mirror, mirror, on the wall. Who’s the fairest of them all?”

Since the mirror reminds her that it is Snow White who gets that honor, it sends the jealous stepmother into a tizzy, which leads her to want Snow White dead. The stepmother first sent a huntsman to kill her, but Snow White opts to hang out with the seven dwarfs for protection when first learning about her wicked stepmother’s plans to do her in.

When the Huntsman fails, the stepmother leaves an apple for Snow White. When Snow White bites the apple she falls into a long sleep that she cannot be woken from. She goes through that long slumber until a prince plants a kiss on the sleeping Snow White.

Angelina Dimitrova / Shutterstock

When it comes to Sleeping Beauty, she is a beautiful princess who is cursed to prick her finger on a spinning wheel on her 16th birthday. It is an evil witch or sorceress who curses her and when at 16 she does prick her finger, she falls into that slumber, one that she cannot be aroused from. Much like Snow White, Sleeping Beauty is awakened by the kiss of a prince.

These are age-old stories that change from time to time but the main players are always the same and the princesses are awakened by a kiss when in an unconscious state that is brought on by something evil. In the story the princes are the heroes, but not from where this college professor sits.

Muta states that many violent sexual crimes seem as if they “mimicked the actions of male protagonists in fairytales and connected her argument to the #MeToo hashtag, highlighting sexual harassment which has been found to be especially rampant in Hollywood.”

“Under such circumstances, changing society’s recognition of sexual violence is not an easy thing to do, however, we must say these things loudly and boldly,” Muta said.

If you are sitting scratching your head over this, you are not alone. The comments following the article that was published by Fox News are a polarized mix.

One commenter wrote: “Just when I thought things couldn’t get more stupid….. comes this nonsense.”

Another person commented on how “Disney movies are about the most antisocial horrors out there. Name one that is not a sick, twisted perversion of the family unit. I never let my kids watch even one of these abominations. Sick stuff.”

This commenter asks, “Well then, with this type of reasoning, does a parent / grandparent who kiss their child / grandchild while sleeping make them a sex predator? This world is stupid!”