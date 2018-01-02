Paris Hilton Gets Engaged To Chris Zylka: Here’s The Scoop On That Massive Ring

Paris Hilton finally found her Prince Charming, but she got a lot more than a glass slipper from him. The 36-year-old hotel heiress and entrepreneur got engaged during a ski vacation in Aspen over the weekend— and her ring is the size of a mountain. Paris Hilton got engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Chris Zylka, and while the wealthy socialite is used to fancy things, even she was blown away by the size of the rock her man put on her finger.

According to People, Zylka, an actor on the HBO series The Leftovers, got down on one knee to propose to Paris with a stunning 20-carat pear-shaped diamond sparkler during a holiday ski trip in Colorado. Hilton revealed that she was “so excited and surprised” by the proposal and that she immediately said yes.

“The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling,” Paris told People.

“I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!”

Paris Hilton’s engagement ring is worth a whopping $2 million. Celebrity jeweler Michael Greene revealed that the 20-carat center stone is set on a platinum halo band with another two carats of smaller diamonds surrounding it. According to Greene, Paris Hilton once told Chris Zylka that she loved her mother, Kathy Hilton’s, pear-shaped diamond ring, so the actor kept that in mind when planning what type of engagement ring to get for Paris. The actor then worked closely with the jeweler to design a ring fit for an heiress, but Green credits Chris for coming up with the initial pear-shaped plan.

“Paris was not involved. Chris did it all,” Greene told People.

As part of the process, Chris Zylka even asked Rick Hilton’s permission for his daughter’s hand in marriage before he proposed to Paris.

“When he came to pick it up and opened up the box he literally started shaking,” Greene said of Chris Zylka’s reaction to the finished piece of jewelry.

It’s no surprise that social media also had a big reaction to Paris Hilton’s massive engagement ring, with many people commenting on the size of the rock and speculating on who paid for it.

Paris Hilton fans may not be totally surprised by her engagement. Late last year, Paris and Chris dished to Us Weekly about their desire for marriage and kids. In November, Paris Hilton admitted the couple “cannot wait” to get married adding, “It’s going to take a lot of planning!”

The couple also talked about their plans to have two or three children together.

Paris Hilton was previously engaged to model Jason Straw, but the couple split in 2003. In 2005, Paris was briefly engaged to model Paris Latisis. While her past engagements didn’t end with a walk down the aisle, Paris Hilton seems to have found her soulmate with Chris Zylka.

