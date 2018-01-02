Bethenny Frankel Not Commenting On Luann De Lesseps’ Problems: ‘RHONY’ Star Keeping Drama For The Show?

Bethenny Frankel will go above and beyond for people she cares about, including her daughter and her best friends. The Real Housewives of New York star has spent money on her co-stars, taking them to Mexico just last year, so flying to someone in need isn’t a big deal for her. Plus, she’s spent money of her own to help the people of Costa Rica. But it sounds like Bethenny wasn’t exactly jumping at the opportunity to help out her Real Housewives of New York co-star when she was arrested just before Christmas.

When Luann de Lesseps was arrested in Florida before Christmas, none of her co-stars said anything about Luann on social media. De Lesseps did speak out herself and she recently checked herself into a rehab facility to get help. She blamed her failed marriage when she was arrested, revealing that she lashed out at the police officer because she was still affected by her divorce from Thomas D’Agostino. According to her Twitter account, Bethenny Frankel has said nothing about her co-star’s arrest and decision to get professional help. It’s possible that she wants to protect her friend’s privacy, but it’s also possible that she doesn’t know more than viewers of the show as they aren’t super close.

Instead of commenting on Luann’s troubles, Bethenny Frankel shared the details of her New Year’s Eve, as she celebrated with old friends. But a few days after Luann’s arrest, Bethenny shared a photo of herself with a shirt that read, “Reality Sucks.” While she talked about her charity initiative, B Strong, Bethenny could have been sending a message to Luann about facing the reality of her behavior. While the two ladies aren’t best friends, Bethenny isn’t one to sugarcoat things to make Luann feel better about her situation.

Bethenny Frankel will return for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York. The ladies are currently filming the new season and it’s possible that she isn’t saying much about the arrest because it is being featured on The Real Housewives of New York. The new season is expected to start in the spring.