‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Marie Explains Why Her Ex-Boyfriend Spent New Year’s Eve With Lala Kent

Scheana Marie claims she and her ex-boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, are staying close despite their October 2017 split, but on New Year’s Eve, Parks-Valletta was celebrating alongside Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, instead of Scheana Marie.

After Robert Parks Valletta was confirmed to be in Miami to ring in the New Year, fans questioned Scheana Marie about why he and Lala Kent were “together” for the holidays. However, before any romance rumors were able to get off the ground, the SUR waitress quickly shut down the idea, explaining that Lala Kent has a boyfriend who is a close friend of Robert Parks-Valletta.

“They aren’t there ‘together,'” Scheana Marie explained. “He is very good friends with her [boyfriend] and there [were] other [people].”

In addition to Robert Parks-Valletta confirming that he was enjoying time on the water in Miami, Lala Kent’s boyfriend, movie producer Randall Emmett, also shared a clip from Miami and included the actor’s tag in his post. In the clip, Emmett was seen water skiing.

Although rumors have been swirling that have suggested that Scheana Marie and Lala Kent are no longer close, Scheana recently shut down those reports on her Twitter page, insisting that Kent is still her “girl.” As for Robert Parks-Valletta, he is no longer her boyfriend, but the ex-couple appears to be civil with one another despite their recent split.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta began dating one another shortly after she announced the end of her two-year marriage to Mike Shay at the end of last year. Then, in October, in the comments section of a photo from Italy, Parks-Valletta confirmed he and Scheana Marie were no longer involved in a romance.

Although Scheana Marie has been single for a few months, she does not appear to be ready to move on from her past romance with Robert Parks-Valletta and has mentioned a future marriage on numerous occasions.

