‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail & Stefan Grow Close, Chad Fears She’ll Cheat

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Salem’s newest bad guy, Stefan O. DiMera, is going to be causing a lot of trouble for many fan favorite characters. However, it seems that his half-brother, Chad DiMera, will be the center of Stefan’s schemes, which may include breaking up his marriage to Abigail.

According to a Jan. 2 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, the latest Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that Stefan will come in between Chad and Abigail just as things seem to be going perfect in their marriage. It seems that Stefan will move into the DiMera mansion with the happy couple, and he’ll have his eye on Abigail from the beginning. Stefan and Abby will reportedly share some conversation, and she’ll believe that he’s not the bad guy that everyone is making him out to be. As the two grow closer, Chad will start to become angry and suspicious of their relationship.

Days of our Lives viewers may even see Chad accuse Abigail of being unfaithful to him with Stefan, or perhaps he’ll become paranoid and nervous about the two spending time together, much like fans saw Brady Black do with Nicole Walker and Eric Brady. Either way, it seems there will be some drama in the marriage of the fan favorite couple that viewers lovingly call “Chabby.”

While there is no word on whether or not Abigail will be romantically interested in Stefan, Days of our Lives viewers do know that she tends to see the good side in people, and has done so for many members of the DiMera family, such as Chad and Andre. However, that willingness to see the good in some people has gotten Abigail into trouble in the past, including the time that she married Dario Hernandez and was nearly forced to leave Salem, and her son, Thomas, behind to follow him into the witness protection program.

It looks like 2018 will be a very dramatic and exciting year for Days of our Lives fans, especially viewers who love to see the storylines of the DiMera family unfold.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.