‘The Bachelor’s’ Rumored Winner Rebecca Kufrin Has A Troubling Past With Alcohol

After months of waiting, Arie Luyendyk Jr. finally made his debut on The Bachelor. We still have an entire season to watch Luyendyk hand out roses and find love, but his rumored winner, Becca Kufrin, is already making headlines of her own. Here’s an inside look at Kufrin’s life in Minnesota and her troubled past.

What Does Kufrin Do For A Living?

According to Bustle, Kufrin currently works for a PR company based in Minneapolis. According to her LinkedIn account, Kufrin is an account executive for the company Skyya Communications, which also has offices in New York City.

Kufrin has been working as a publicist since 2012 and claims to have worked with some high-profile companies, including CNBC, Martha Stewart Living, HuffPost, Men’s Health, WASPcam, and Foodee. While Kufrin has clearly been successful in her career, her personal life is also well-rounded.

A Few Little-Known Facts About Kufrin’s Life

Reality TV World reports that Kufrin was a mass communications major in college and received a degree from Minnesota State University in 2012. She considers herself a dog enthusiast and has a pet corgi. Kufrin believes her best personal attributes are honesty, charisma, and loyalty.

Sadly, Kufrin’s dad died when she was a teenager, and her mom battled breast cancer, though the disease is currently in remission. When it comes to her bucket list, Kufrin wants to go on a hot-air balloon ride, fall in love, and buy a house with her true love. Kufrin sounds like the perfect match for just about anybody, but her shady past might spell trouble for Luyendyk.

Inside Kufrin’s Run-In With The Law

According to Radar Online, Kufrin was busted for underage drinking back in 2009. Kufrin was charged with a misdemeanor and forced to pay a little over $400 in penalties. Luyendyk, of course, has had a few problems with the law as well. In 2008, the former race-car driver was taken into custody for operating a vehicle without a valid license and other traffic violations, including erratic lane changes.

“I asked Luyendyk if he knew anything about his driver’s license being suspended,” the arresting officer wrote in his official report. “Luyendyk replied, ‘Yes, I did, but I took care of it.'”

Unfortunately, Luyendyk forgot to get his license reinstated by the local Motor Vehicle Department and was arrested for the driving offense. He eventually pleaded guilty to the crime and was hit with a small fine.

Will Luyendyk Pick Kufrin In The Finale?

Despite Kufrin’s troubled past, Heavy reports that Luyendyk will hand her his final rose in the Bachelor finale. The famed Bachelor insider Reality Steve claims that Luyendyk’s final two picks are Kufrin and Lauren Burnham.

Although Luyendyk had a difficult time choosing between his last two contestants, he ultimately picked Kufrin, and the pair is now engaged. Kufrin and Luyendyk have not confirmed these rumors, but she’s got the goods to make it far this season. Whether or not Luyendyk picks her in the end, of course, is yet to be seen.

New episodes of The Bachelor air Monday nights on ABC.